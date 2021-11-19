Cool and dry for playoff games tonight

Happy Thanksgiving! Dry weather holds strong today, with passing clouds building in by late afternoon and early evening. Highs warm to the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area, feeling nice for outdoor time. Tonight ushers in a few light showers for the mountains after the sun sets, which could turn to brief wintry mix in the higher elevations. Around midnight onward, the Upstate could see a few passing showers but they move out fast. Overnight lows drop into the 30s and low 40s.
Saturday’s Forecast High: 38F / Tonight’s Forecast Low: 31F…. Partly to mostly cloudy today and dry for much of the day. Chilly though with highs in the 35-40F range. A clipper system will then bring another round of snow tonight into early Sunday. It looks like the bulk of the snow or mix would fall from about 7:00 this evening through 6:00 Sunday morning.
We will be cloudy and cool today and we could see some rain and snow tonight. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies for today with a high of 40. There is a chance of rain and snow for tonight with a low of 33.
A fabulous fall day to get outside and enjoy this cool and dry weather. High pressure will keep us pleasant and dry through mid week. On shore flow will allow temperatures to gradually increase mid to late week. Rain chances also increase Thursday with increasing moisture from the south. A late week front will bring rain chances Friday.
Despite prognosticators picking Faith Academy of Marble Falls to win the TAPPS Class 2A Division II state championship, the Flames themselves aren’t looking further than the first game of the playoffs. “Nobody is looking ahead,” head coach Stephen Shipley said. “We know now we’re in (the part of the season...
We are posting an AFL Live thread tonight early as a reminder that the Arizona Fall League Fall-Stars game will be televised on MLB Network tonight at 7 PM ET. The Pittsburgh Pirates will be represented by infielders Ji-hwan Bae and Nick Gonzales. Check back later for a recap of their performances.
After a few clouds during the evening, a mostly clear and cold night. Breezy as well. Temps drop back into the low to mid 30s. Wind chill values by morning in the 20s. Tuesday, sunny, breezy and cool. Near 50°. Feels like 40s most of the day. Tuesday night, mostly clear and cold. Upper 20s and low 30s.
FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for that part of Alabama north of a line from Jackson to Prattville to Ranburne early this morning… visibilities are under 1/8 of a mile in many areas. The fog will dissipate by mid-morning, and we project a sunny day ahead with a high in the mid to upper 60s, very close to seasonal averages for mid-November.
The Natchitoches Central High School football team takes the field for a state playoff game for the first time in six seasons when the Chiefs kick off tonight at 7 in Baton Rouge against Woodlawn’s Panthers. NCHS won its first six games of the season, but has lost the last...
Diminishing winds and cold tonight. Upper 20s and low 30s. Wednesday, morning sunshine, becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon. A cold start and a cool finish with temps around 50°. Wednesday night, cloudy. Not as cold, mid to upper 40s. Thursday, mostly sunny and mild. Well into the 60s. Thursday...
Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and hope your Tuesday is just as nice. It was a much quieter day on Monday, with just a few lake-effect showers passing through. Temperatures also remained chilly, continuing our trend from the end of the weekend. As for your Tuesday, we'll get a chance to get rid of the wet weather completely for a day, but temperatures won't move much from where they've been.
Tonight: Showers early, breezy, clearing late, low 42. Friday: Sunshine early, clouds later, showers after sunset, high 55. Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers later, snow showers mixed at night, high 43. Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 43. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good Thursday Evening,. It has been a very warm day today with highs...
Good Morning Dry and cool Today with lighter winds. Sunshine in the morning will give way to partly to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon as a warm front approaches. Highs will once again be near or slightly below normal. THIS MORNING FORECAST 6:30 AM A sunny cold start with light breezes and continued dry […]
High pressure sits over the Kentucky and Tennessee state line, keeping things dry but also keeping things chilly for Monday!. Clouds increase with breezy winds, late-day rain for Friday!. Updated: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST. A wave of energy passes through the region later today, but ahead of...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Today begins with a soaking rain and gusty breeze as temperatures fall into the 40s. The air will continue to cool this afternoon reaching the 30s and kicking on the lake snow machine shortly after dinner. The snow bands will focus on S. Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties Thursday evening into Friday morning. Lake snows will diminish during the day on Friday leaving 2-4" of fresh snow over the S. Tier with Buffalo and the Northtowns only seeing occasional bursts of snow with temps in the 30s for daytime highs. The weekend will start out dry with sun & clouds and a cool 43F on Saturday, but clouds will increase on Sunday as scattered showers will arrive during the afternoon and increase through the evening with temps again in the mid 40s.
Comments / 0