Bane had just nine points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 24 minutes during Friday's 119-94 loss to the Suns. Bane has fallen off a cliff in recent times, in stark contrast to the way he started the season. He managed to salvage his night with eight boards and a pair of blocks but that certainly doesn't hide the fact he is struggling with his shot. He appears locked in as the starter and so he could absolutely turn it around in the near future. If you are holding him in a standard league, you really have only two options. You can either hold on and hope he gets going or drop him to waivers and let someone else deal with his inconsistencies.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO