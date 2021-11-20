ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Continues to log minutes Friday

 5 days ago

Bagley notched four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Friday's 108-89 loss to Toronto....

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
With Patrick Williams Out for the Season, Could Marvin Bagley III Make Sense for the Bulls?

At 8-3 overall, it’s been primarily roses for the Chicago Bulls so far this season. They’ve beaten a handful of outstanding teams and have even found a way to win games in which their flaws are wholly exposed. It’s more than just refreshing, it’s exciting. And I think we’re all looking forward to see how far this train goes.
Detroit Pistons: Does a trade for Marvin Bagley III make sense?

Late last week, reports came out from Mark Stein and James Edwards III of the Athletic that the Detroit Pistons had been monitoring the situation around Marvin Bagley III. Bagley has been largely kept out of the lineup with the Sacramento Kings this season, whether it be the coach’s decision or his own.
Pistons a suitor for Marvin Bagley?

While in Detroit, I was advised to put the Pistons down as a team to watch as a trade suitor for the Kings’ disgruntled Marvin Bagley III. No trade anywhere is considered likely, sources stressed, until after Dec. 15 arrives and the league’s pool of players eligible to be dealt grows considerably. That’s the date that trade restrictions on numerous players who signed new contracts in free agency in August gets lifted.
Kings showcase Marvin Bagley against Pistons

Marc Stein: For those of you who missed my report about Detroit’s interest in Marvin Bagley III … as Bagley gets minutes for the Kings tonight against the Pistons: marcstein.substack.com/p/new-possibil…. Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC. Luke Walton emphasized rebounding in tonight’s game, which is...
3 reasons the Chicago Bulls must trade for Marvin Bagley

What a start to the season it has been for the Chicago Bulls. At 10-5, the Bulls look like the cream of the Eastern Conference crop right now. One of the reasons this Bulls team has been so good is because of the play of their starting back court. Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have been a monstrous trio as of late and have fed well off each other.
Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
Fan angle of LeBron-Isaiah Stewart fight is insane (Video)

A small army had to stop Isaiah Stewart from fighting LeBron James after a brawl nearly broke out during the Lakers-Pistons game. Stewart was punched in the eye/nose area at the free-throw line by James. It’s unclear if the incident was on purpose, but you can bet both players will be hearing from the league office.
This Cavs-Kings Trade Lands Buddy Hield In Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the more surprising teams thus far in the 2021-22 NBA season. Cleveland currently has a record of 9-7, sitting in sixth place of the Eastern Conference. The team has been playing well despite dealing with numerous players being out of the lineup. Ricky Rubio...
Why Kings coach Luke Walton played Bagley against Pistons. Will he play vs. Timberwolves?

Kings coach Luke Walton went big in an effort to resolve his team’s rebounding issues in Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Walton said he will probably do the same when the Kings wrap up a four-game road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night at Target Center, and that could mean more minutes for Marvin Bagley III.
NBA Rumors: Latest on Marvin Bagley III Trade Buzz, LeBron James and Luke Walton

It's been an intriguing start to the 2021-22 NBA season. The Golden State Warriors are back to being a powerhouse, the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings and the new-look Los Angeles Lakers continue to look average at best. There's still a...
