The Kootenai County Sheriff Air Support Unit could take flight by next summer if advocates can raise a couple hundred thousand dollars in community donations. KCSO Lt. Mark Ellis initially pitched the idea to county commissioners on Nov. 8, but said the concept has been in the works for about two years. If implemented, the KCSO Air Support Unit would be the first of its kind in Idaho.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID ・ 15 HOURS AGO