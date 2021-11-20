ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Libya parliament speaker submits papers to stand in presidential vote

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) – The speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh, submitted papers on Saturday to...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

UN envoy to Libya ready to stay on for election, despite resignation

A day after the UN said its Libya envoy was quitting, the official himself told the Security Council Wednesday he would remain in the job until after the war-torn country's crucial presidential elections next month.  The presidential election in Libya, which is aimed at turning the page on a decade of civil war, is scheduled for December 24. 
WORLD
dallassun.com

Libya Election Head Rules Out Gadhafi as Presidential Candidate

TRIPOLI - Libya's election commission said on Wednesday that Saif al-Islam Gadhafi, the son of the former ruler and a major candidate in December's planned presidential election, was ineligible to run, compounding the turmoil surrounding the vote. Gadhafi was one of 25 candidates that it disqualified in an initial decision...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wibqam.com

U.N. warns not holding Libya elections could fuel further conflict

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Outgoing United Nations Libya mediator Jan Kubis warned on Wednesday that not holding elections in the country could “greatly deteriorate” the situation and lead to further division and conflict. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Angus McDowall)
WORLD
AFP

Libya election body rejects Kadhafi son's presidential bid

Libya's electoral commission on Wednesday announced its rejection of the candidacy of Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, a son of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi, to run in next month's presidential election. Libya's electoral commission said Tuesday that a total of 98 candidates, including two women, had registered to run in the presidential election scheduled for December 24.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benghazi#Presidential Elections#Parliament#Cairo#Reuters#Eastern#Libyan
persecution.org

Son of Former Libyan Dictator Submits Presidential Candidacy Request

11/23/2021 Libya (International Christian Concern) – The son of ousted Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, filed to run for the nation’s December presidential elections. The younger Gaddafi spent six years in captivity of a Libyan militia group and has re-entered the national stage to compete for leadership. The...
WORLD
abc17news.com

UN Libya envoy bows out as presidential vote approaches

NEW YORK (AP) — The United Nations’ top envoy for Libya is resigning weeks ahead of presidential elections seen as critical to the country’s stability after nearly a decade of chaos. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday that Jan Kubis decided to step down. He held the job for just 10 months. The presidential vote is set for Dec. 24. Dujarric says the U.N. is working as quickly as possible to fill the position. He didn’t give a reason for the envoy’s departure. Kubis is a former Slovak foreign minister who previously held high-level U.N. posts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

UN envoy for Libya resigns weeks before key vote

The UN special envoy for Libya has quit just a month before crucial presidential elections in the war-torn nation without giving Security Council members a reason, a spokesman for the world body said Tuesday. The Security Council recently split over whether to reconfigure the leadership of the global body's political mission in Libya, with several members calling for the envoy's post to be transferred from Geneva to Tripoli.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Guardian

Libya: UN special envoy quits a month before presidential elections

The UN special envoy for Libya, Ján Kubiš, has quit just a month before crucial presidential elections in the war-torn nation – without giving security council members a clear reason for his sudden departure. “Mr Kubiš has tendered his resignation to the secretary general, who has accepted it with regret,”...
WORLD
arcamax.com

Libya Premier Dbeibah joins landmark presidential race

Libya’s interim prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, became the latest high-profile figure seeking to join December’s presidential race, looking to channel his growing international profile into a bid for the country’s top job. Dbeibah was chosen in February as Libya’s first premier of a unified government in about seven years...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shropshire Star

Chileans vote in polarised presidential election

Pre-election polls point to a large number of undecided voters but have consistently favoured two of the seven candidates running. Chileans were voting for a new president on Sunday following a polarising campaign in which the leading candidates vowed to chart starkly different paths for the region’s most economically advanced country hit by a recent wave of social unrest.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
OilPrice.com

Libya's Presidential Candidates Could Cause A Civil War

Gaddafi’s son. General Haftar. Libya’s former interior minister Fathi Bashagha. Former Prime Minister Ali Zeidan. Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah. Parliament speaker Aguila Saleh. These are the official candidates for Libya’s December 24th presidential elections. It’s a list that suggests renewed civil war. Haftar is the key controlling figure in the east, and of the Libyan National Army (LNA). Gaddafi’s son is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity. Bashagha has been playing all sides from the Turkey alliance to the rival Haftar-supporting side backed by Russia, Egypt, and the UAE. Meanwhile, Saleh is nominally perceived as a Haftar ally from the east, though he also benefited nicely from the General’s failure to take Tripoli. He also wrote the only existing electoral law that was rushed through. There is no unifying candidate to avoid bloodshed here unless we consider al-Dbeibah. At the same time, a “unifying” candidate, in this case, means a powerless one.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Libya's Former Interior Minister Registers for Presidential Bid

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya's former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha registered as a presidential candidate on Thursday for a planned December election that remains in doubt amid disputes over the rules. Bashagha was the influential interior minister in the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) that ruled in western areas...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wibqam.com

Libya fighters disrupt Gaddafi son’s election appeal

TRIPOLI (Reuters) – A lawyer for Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya’s late dictator, said armed men had prevented him lodging an appeal on Thursday against his client’s disqualification from next month’s presidential election, adding to fears of turmoil around the vote. Disputes about issues including the eligibility of candidates...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

China, Russia furious over Biden democracy summit snubs

China and Russia reacted furiously Wednesday to US President Joe Biden's planned democracy summit, which will exclude them, with Beijing angered over an invitation for Taiwan and the Kremlin branding it divisive. The global conference was a campaign pledge by the US president, who has placed the struggle between democracies and "autocratic governments" at the heart of his foreign policy. The inclusion of Taiwan, and not China, led to an angry rebuke from Beijing, which said it "firmly opposes" the invitation to "the so-called Summit for Democracy." Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory to be retaken one day, by force if necessary.
FOREIGN POLICY
whbl.com

Factbox: Sweden’s first woman PM faces challenges and budget vote crisis

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s parliament confirmed Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson as the country’s first female prime minister in a vote on Wednesday. Her minority government faces major challenges, not least passing its budget in the face of a fragmented parliament. WHO IS MAGDALENA ANDERSSON?. – Andersson was an elite...
WORLD
AFP

EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vote

An EU observer mission on Tuesday reported irregularities in Venezuelan elections for governors and mayors over the weekend, in which opposition parties participated for the first time since 2017. Despite "better conditions" than in previous elections, the observers noted a "lack of adherence to the rule of law." Mission head Isabel Santos told reporters that "some laws affected the equality of conditions, the balance and the transparency of the elections" and this within the context of a "lack of judicial independence." The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, won a landslide victory in Sunday's ballot, which was overseen by EU observers for the first time in 15 years.
POLITICS
Reuters

Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'

ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday. The government intervened after Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy