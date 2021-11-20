SPHL Glance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the final game of their road trip, the Vermilion County Bobcats traveled to Knoxville to play the Ice Bears. Knoxville scored the first seven goals of the game and ended up with a 9-3 win on Friday. Vermilion County did all of its scoring in the...
North Florida (1-5) vs. No. 10 Kentucky (4-1) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Kentucky presents a tough challenge for North Florida. North Florida has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Kentucky is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Just 45 miles of interstate highway separate Eli Drinkwitz from where he started and where he is now as Missouri's head football coach. Raised in the small Arkansas town of Alma, Drinkwitz will come full circle Friday when his Tigers visit No. 25 Arkansas in the final game of the regular season.
Buffalo (4-8) at Ball St. (6-6), 7 p.m. W. Michigan (7-5) at N. Illinois (8-4), 7 p.m. Tuskegee (0-1) at Alabama St. (4-6), 3 p.m. Mississippi (9-2) at Mississippi St. (7-4), 7:30 p.m. FAR WEST. Fresno St. (8-3) at San Jose St. (5-6), 3:30 p.m. Friday, November 26. SOUTH. UTEP...
Western Michigan (1-3) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (3-2) Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Florida Gulf Coast hosts Western Michigan in an early season matchup. Western Michigan came up short in a 109-61 game at Iowa on Monday. Florida Gulf Coast is coming off a 67-66 home win over Rhode Island on Tuesday.
The Apprentice School vs. NC Central (1-4) McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The NC Central Eagles are set to battle the Builders of The Apprentice School. NC Central is coming off a 110-32 home win over Warren Wilson in its most recent game. BIG...
