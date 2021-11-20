ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

No Watt, Haden or Dotson for Steelers as they head to LA

Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Los Angeles to...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Steelers: T.J. Watt suffers potentially concerning hip injury

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher, T.J. Watt, left the team’s game against the Detroit Lions with what looked like a hip injury. Watt is a three-time Pro Bowler and who many would consider the midseason Defensive Player of the Year in the NFL, seemingly in a battle with fellow AFC North pass-rusher Myles Garrett.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers' mishandling of Melvin Ingram situation magnified by T.J. Watt's injury

It’s just business. That is the line NFL teams are constantly adhering to when it comes to rosters. Players are signed and released or traded, and in almost every case, it is a business decision. But in the case of the Pittsburgh Steelers and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram, the business deal went bad and Pittsburgh ended up opting to trade Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Prognosis unclear for Steelers' T.J. Watt after hip/knee injury

Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt gingerly walked off the field during the third quarter and did not return to Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions. Watt suffered a hip/knee injury colliding with teammate Joe Schobert in the process of making a sack of Jared Goff late in the third quarter of the game that finished 16-16.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Pittsburgh#American Football#Ap#The Pittsburgh Steelers
FanSided

Steelers give postgame injury update on T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt apparently suffered two injuries on the same play as the Pittsburgh Steelers struggled against the Detroit Lions Sunday. Sunday didn’t exactly go the way the Pittsburgh Steelers were hoping for. In a tie against the winless Detroit Lions, linebacker T.J. Watt went down with an injury. Now there’s a good chance that Watt may miss a bit of time.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Report: Steelers OLB T.J. Watt Week-to-Week, Could Miss Time

The Steelers suffered a multitude injury in the 16-16 tie with the Detroit Lions. However, the biggest of which is undoubtedly T.J. Watt. Watt left the game after a knee-to-knee collision with teammate Joe Schobert on his only sack on the game. The Steelers originally labeled it as a hip injury, but it was later amended to be being both a hip and a knee injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Watt among those injured in Steelers' tie against Lions

The Steelers' 16-16 tie against the Lions on Sunday at Heinz Field didn't just cost them an opportunity to pull into first place in the AFC North. It also cost them star outside linebacker T.J. Watt -- for what's feared to be next week -- as well. Watt suffered knee...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Watt: Combination Of Factors Go Into Steelers’ Success At Knocking Down Passes At The Line

It’s become a familiar sight in 2021 for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive line. As the quarterback gets set to throw the football, big, huge paws get up in passing lanes from the Steelers, leading to batted passes at the line of scrimmage, and in the case of Cameron Heyward in Week 9 against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears — an interception.
NFL
Sporting News

T.J. Watt injury update: Steelers linebacker questionable to return with hip issue

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is questionable to return from a hip injury he suffered during Pittsburgh's game vs. the Lions. The injury in question occurred late in the third quarter, as Watt and fellow linebacker Joe Shobert convened on quarterback Jared Goff for a sack. Watt's knee was seen colliding with Shobert's on the play, leading many to believe he suffered a knee injury of some sort:
NFL
ESPN

Pittsburgh Steelers to be without T.J. Watt, Joe Haden vs. Chargers

PITTSBURGH -- While the status of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for Sunday night's showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers is still unknown, the Pittsburgh Steelers definitively ruled out two significant pieces of their defense. Both T.J. Watt (hip, knee) and cornerback Joe Haden (foot) were ruled out for Sunday night, along...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steeler Will 'Leave Light On' for T.J. Watt to Play This Week

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he'll "always leave the light on" for outside linebacker T.J. Watt to play following a knee and hip injury he suffered in Week 10. Watt left in the second half against the Detroit Lions after a collision with linebacker Joe Schobert. MRI results...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Joe Haden tops Steelers defensive Week 10 Pro Football Focus grades in limited action

The Pittsburgh Steelers broke their four-game winning streak in Week 10 as they played to a draw against the winless Detroit Lions. After marching down the field for an opening touchdown, the Steelers offense wasn’t able to find the end zone for the remaining 65 minutes of game time. As for the defense, they surrendered the majority of yards, as well as all of the Lions points, on three consecutive drives in the second and third quarters which was enough for Detroit to squeeze out the tie.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Injury Report: T.J. Watt one of several players not practicing on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading heading the West Coast after a disappointing tie in Week 10. As the Steelers take the practice field for their first time of the week to prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers, six names were on the injury list. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there were two players who were limited and four who did not practice.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Watt and Haden miss practice again Thursday

Some discouraging news out of Steelers practice on Thursday. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hip/knee), cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle) did not practice for the second straight day.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Steelers Expect T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick And Joe Haden To Return This Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – The Steelers’ defense could get a big boost Sunday against the Bengals. The Steelers expect star edge rusher T.J. Watt (hip and knee), starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (reserve/COVID-19 list) and starting cornerback Joe Haden (foot) to get back this week, but practice will determine availability, Coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference.
NFL
NBC Sports

T.J. Watt practices Wednesday, Joe Haden doesn’t

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that he anticipates having linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Joe Haden on the practice field this week, but only one of them worked on Wednesday. Watt missed the Week 11 loss to the Chargers with hip and knee injuries, but he was...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy