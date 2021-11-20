Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Chase Claypool in his Week 11 contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) runs in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Chase Claypool's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) face off in a Week 11 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool's 29 grabs are good enough for 433 yards (48.1 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 52 times.

Claypool has been the target of 52 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season, or 14.9% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have called a pass in 60.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 219.2 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chargers' defense is third in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Claypool did not have a catch in last week's game against the Lions.

Claypool's stat line in his last three games shows seven catches for 75 yards. He averaged 25.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 10 times.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

