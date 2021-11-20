ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

‘Orgy of violence;’ Dutch police open fire on rioters

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police opened fire on protesters and seven people were injured in rioting that erupted in downtown Rotterdam around a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions. The Dutch city’s mayor called it “an orgy of violence.”

Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb told reporters in the early hours of Saturday morning that “on a number of occasions the police felt it necessary to draw their weapons to defend themselves” as rioters ran rampage through the port city’s central shopping district, setting fires and throwing rocks and fireworks at officers.

“They shot at protesters, people were injured,” Aboutaleb said. He did not have details on the injuries. Police also fired warning shots.

A number of police officers also were injured in the violence and officers arrested dozens of people and expect to arrest more after studying video footage from security cameras, Aboutaleb said.

Photos from the scene showed at least one police car in flames and another with a bicycle slammed through its windshield.

Riot police and a water cannon restored calm after midnight.

It was one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the Netherlands since coronavirus restrictions were first imposed last year. In January, rioters also attacked police and set fires on the streets of Rotterdam after a curfew came into force.

Police units from around the country raced to Rotterdam to help bring Friday night’s situation under control. Local media reported that gangs of soccer hooligans were involved in the rioting.

Video from social media shown on Dutch broadcaster NOS appeared to show a person being shot in Rotterdam, but there was no immediate word on what happened.

Police said in a tweet that it was “still unclear how and by whom” the person was apparently shot.

An independent investigation into the shootings by police was opened, as is the case whenever Dutch police use their weapons.

The government has said it wants to introduce a law that would allow businesses to restrict the country’s coronavirus pass system to only people who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 — that would exclude people who test negative.

The country has seen record numbers of infections in recent days and a new partial lockdown came into force a week ago.

Local political party Leefbaar Rotterdam condemned the violence in a tweet.

“The center of our beautiful city has this evening transformed into a war zone,” it said. “Rotterdam is a city where you can disagree with things that happen but violence is never, never, the solution.”

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Dutch police open fire on Covid lockdown protesters as European nations reintroduce restrictions

Police opened fire on anti-lockdown protesters in the Dutch city of Rotterdam Friday ahead of demonstrations in several European cities against new Covid restrictions. Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb told reporters about police officers "felt it necessary to draw their weapons to defend themselves" more than once after protesters tore through the city's central shopping district, setting fires in their wake.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Slate

Dutch Police Open Fire on Lockdown Protesters as Demonstrations Break Out Across Europe

Police in the Dutch city of Rotterdam opened fire on anti-lockdown protesters Friday night as demonstrations broke out in numerous European cities over the weekend amid fresh mobility restrictions that seek to stem the spread of COVID-19. Ahmed Aboutaleb, the mayor of Rotterdam, defended the city’s police, blasting the protesters for what he characterized as “an orgy of violence” on the city that included setting fires in the central shopping district. “Police were forced to draw their weapons and even fire direct shots,” Aboutaleb said. More than 20 people were arrested Friday night and more arrests are expected as law enforcement officers continue to analyze security footage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Albany Herald

Injuries reported after Dutch police fire warning shots at anti-lockdown protest

At least two people were wounded after police in the Dutch city of Rotterdam fired warning shots during a protest over Covid-19 measures on Friday, the first of a handful of anti-lockdown protests planned across Europe this weekend. Rotterdam Police said the demonstration on Coolsingel, one of the main streets...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Street Gang#Dutch#Ap#Nos
Telegraph

Thousands march in Austria against compulsory jabs after Dutch police fire on anti-lockdown rioters

Thousands of protesters marched in Vienna against compulsory vaccination laws on Saturday after a night of violence when Dutch police fired on anti-lockdown rioters. Demonstrators occupied the historic centre of the Austrian capital ahead of next week’s national lockdown and after the country said on Friday it would become the first in Europe to make jabs mandatory.
PROTESTS
WREG

Police: shooter opened fire on parole office in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Police and federal agents are investigating after someone opened fire on a probation and parole office in Frayser Thursday afternoon. Investigators say someone in a white Nissan pulled up to the building on Overton Crossing, fired shots and sped away. No one was injured. Police are still looking for the gunman but investigators […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox News

Dutch leader slams rioters across Netherlands as 'idiots'

Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday condemned rioters in Rotterdam and other towns and cities across the Netherlands over the weekend as "idiots" and said police and prosecutors would bring them to justice. Rutte's comments came after coronavirus protests in the Netherlands and Brussels descended into violence amid...
PROTESTS
International Business Times

Dutch Covid Unrest 'Pure Violence' By 'Idiots': PM

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday condemned three nights of unrest over anti-Covid measures as "pure violence' by "idiots" and vowed to prosecute those responsible. Rutte's government meanwhile warned of further restrictions unless coronavirus cases decrease, despite the risk of further inflaming the situation after the riots in Rotterdam, The Hague and other cities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PennLive.com

Gunman opens fire on Pa. police cruiser: report

Two Philadelphia police officers escaped serious injury after a gunman opened fire on their cruiser. Nearly a dozen shots were fired with at least five of them hitting the unmarked police car in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood Wednesday night, NBC 10 is reporting. One of the officers was hit...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Police Officer Charged With Kidnapping & Perjury Over Illegal Traffic Stop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County grand jury last week indicted a Maryland police officer on several charges stemming from an illegal traffic stop, the Office of the State Prosecutor said Tuesday. Phillip Dupree, a Fairmount Heights police officer, is the subject of a 13-count indictment charging him with multiple counts of kidnapping, perjury and misconduct in office related to the August 2019 traffic stop of Torrence Sinclair, according to a copy of the charging document reviewed by WJZ. The indictment accuses Dupree of illegally pulling over Sinclair in Washington, D.C., on or around Aug. 3, 2019, and spraying him with...
FAIRMOUNT HEIGHTS, MD
News 12

Police: Man threatens to open fire at Bronx school

Police say a man threatened to open fire a Bronx school Thursday. They say it happened around 1 p.m. Police say the man made the threats toward the Bronx School of Science. Police reached out the Department of Education and they responded with a statement saying, “Nothing is more important than the safety of our students, and when an outside threat was made against Bronx Science High School we took it very seriously. The school entered into a shelter-in, which was lifted when the NYPD deemed the threat a hoax.”
BRONX, NY
Times Leader

Protesters defy government lockdown order in Solomon Islands

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Demonstrators in the Solomon Islands defied government lockdown orders to take to the streets for a second day Thursday in violent protests. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare had declared the lockdown Wednesday after about 1,000 people gathered in protest in the capital Honiara demanding his resignation over a host of domestic issues, according to local media reports.
ADVOCACY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Two men arrested after body found in search for 18-year-old

Two men have been arrested after the body of a woman was found in the search for missing Plymouth teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.The 18-year-old was missing from home for three days after she failed to meet with friends in Plymouth on Saturday.Investigators said on Tuesday that the body of a woman was located near Bovisand, South Hams. Formal identification has not yet been carried out.The family of Ms McLeod has been informed and are being supported by officers, the force said. Devon and Cornwall Police said on Tuesday evening two men from Plymouth had been arrested on suspicion of murder. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy