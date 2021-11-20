SPHL Glance

Alcorn State (0-4) vs. Southern Illinois (2-3) Banterra Center, Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State and Southern Illinois look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off a loss in their last game. Southern Illinois lost 66-64 in St. Thomas to Creighton on Monday, while Alcorn State came up short in an 84-57 game at Gonzaga on Nov. 11.
Central Arkansas (1-4) vs. VMI (2-3) Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas and VMI look to bounce back from losses. Central Arkansas came up short in a 90-63 game at New Orleans in its last outing. VMI lost 59-54 to Presbyterian in its most recent game.
No. 1 Gonzaga (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Duke, Friday. No. 2 UCLA (5-1) did not play. Next: at UNLV, Saturday. No. 3 Purdue (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Omaha, Friday. No. 4 Kansas (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Texas, Thursday. No. 5 Duke...
Comments / 0