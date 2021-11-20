ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

After underachieving season, Tigers forced to battle for minimum success

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 5 days ago

HOUSTON — The goal for college football teams each year is to be playing your best near the end of the season.

Friday’s 31-13 loss wasn’t the Tigers’ best football. In fact, the 18-point loss was the biggest of their season.

There are a lot of factors that can explain why the Tigers haven’t won back-to-back games since starting the season 3-0, but none of that matters right now.

All that does matter is Memphis is looking at a losing record for the first time since 2013 and is one loss from missing a bowl game for the first time in eight seasons.

Everything is riding on the season finale against Tulane next Saturday, and linebacker JJ Russell said the team is approaching next week like a playoff game.

“It’s win or go home,” he said. “You win, we go to a bowl, if we don’t, the season is over. So definitely yes, that’s definitely the mindset and I think that’s a positive because guys will be ready. You don’t have to worry about the energy or anything like that because when you put that mindset into it, guys will be ready to go. Guys will give it their all.”

When Memphis lost its first game, against UTSA, there was still a lot of season left to fix those mistakes. The Tigers followed that, however, by losing three of the next four. The team showed improvements in some areas and took steps back in others.

Memphis has spent all season trying to duplicate things it did well and eliminate the bad habits after each game. The Tigers will watch film from the Houston game, just as they do every week. They’ll see how the offense wasn’t explosive enough, and how neither side of the ball was good enough on third down.

The routine will be the same, but the magnitude of this game is like no other game Memphis has played this season. This game will dictate how Tigers fans remember the 2021 season.

The team obviously would like to clean up as much as it can, but the bottom line is Memphis just needs to win next week no matter what it looks like. It doesn’t have to look pretty, and the Tigers don’t need any style points, but a loss would be detrimental to the standard Memphis has built the past seven seasons.

Coach Ryan Silverfield said in the postgame news conference that winning seasons and qualifying for bowl games are the minimum. Well, Memphis is on the brink of falling short of the minimum. Silverfield is still confident that his players have some fight left, even after Memphis hasn’t had the season it expected.

Calvin Austin III’s battling through a significant injury to lead the team with 103 receiving yards while limping through the game validates Silverfield’s belief.

“I think people on the outside want to see dysfunction,” he said. “It’s not a dysfunctional locker room. It’s not. It’s a bunch of young men that care. We’re just not able to execute and get it done and we’ll go find a way.

“They understand how important next Saturday is. Not only to their legacy but to the legacy of our program and what we need to do to accomplish that. We’ve got to find a way to get better.”

There is a lot of pressure attached to next week, especially for the seniors who will be playing in the final home game of their careers. There will be a wide range of emotions heading into the game, but Silverfield wants to make sure his guys don’t play outside of themselves by trying to do too much.

Tulane hasn’t won at the Liberty Bowl since 1998, and Memphis needs to keep it that way if it wants to uphold the standard it set for itself.

­“Whatever it is, whether it’s a kickoff, whether it’s a third down drop-back pass, we’ve got to do better and we’re not,” Silverfield said. “We’re not firing on all cylinders. I’m not going to sit here and make excuses about injuries because we’ve got plenty of talent. We’ve got a lot of good young men. It’s just not showing results.”

The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
