Herkimer County, NY

Liquid brine on a stretch of Route 5 in Herkimer County part of new salt reduction program

By Donna Thompson, Times Telegram
 5 days ago
When snow and ice events come to the Mohawk Valley this winter, the 9.2-mile stretch of Route 5 from the village of Ilion to the Oneida County line will receive a different treatment than the other roads the New York State Department of Transportation plows.

That section of highway will be coated with salt brine instead of granular salt as part of a new salt reduction pilot program, NYSDOT Chief of Staff Todd Westhuis told local officials and others who gathered Friday morning at the DOT garage in Herkimer.

The liquid-only operation will be used for storm preparation and during snow and ice events, he said, adding that he hopes this will be a model that can be used in other areas as well. The stretch of Route 5 where the brine will be used is located near the DOT facility where the brine is stored.

“Our plows will still be out in force, but this stretch will be treated differently,” said Westhuis.

A DOT worker drove a plow truck outfitted with a large brine tank instead of a salt hopper around the parking lot to demonstrate how the brine is dispensed through a spray bar onto the surface of the road.

Reducing the amount of salt used also will be good for the environment, he said.

Herkimer County Legislature Chairman Vincent J. Bono said that will be good news for Schuyler residents, who have complained to him about chloride in their well water.

That’s not surprising since a study in the Journal of Environmental Quality showed that some of the road salt seeps into the soil and contaminates groundwater.

“I like the idea of better public safety and environmental sensitivity,” said Assemblyman Robert Smullen, R-Meco, who noted that last year the governor signed legislation that he co-sponsored to create the Adirondack Road Salt Reduction Task Force and a pilot program to establish alternatives to road salt in order to preserve drinking water.

Drivers are still urged to stay well behind working plows, said Westhuis.

The pilot here is comparable to one that was launched last winter on Route 9 and Route 32 in Saratoga County, he said, and will run in conjunction with the previous salt reduction pilots, including one introduced in 2018 in the Lake George and Lake Placid area.

Donna Thompson is the government and business reporter for the Times Telegram. Email her at donna@timestelegram.com.

