Judge orders 'cold-hearted' man to 13 years prison for fatal, high-speed Rockaway crash

By Lori Comstock, Morristown Daily Record
 5 days ago
A Morris County judge on Friday gave a "cold-hearted" Brooklyn man 13 years in prison for driving under the influence when he crashed his sports car going 113 mph on Route 80 in Rockaway last year.

Diamond Key, 21, also seriously injured a backseat passenger when his BMW veered off the roadway, overturned and crashed into the woods around 10:15 p.m. on July 11, 2020, reports show.

Key, who also goes by the name Jrue Karter, said he took full responsibility for his actions and pleaded for forgiveness, but Judge Robert Hanna likened his sentiments to "crocodile tears."

"I do find his expressions of remorse and attempt to apologize today very, very unconvincing," Hanna said. "Far too little, and far too late."

Hanna's comments came following, at times, heated statements directed at Key and made by the deceased woman's mother as well as the backseat passenger who suffered head and face injuries in the crash.

Crime:Man accused of killing 3-year-old faces elevated charge, is offered plea deal

Hanna's sentence aligned with the offer given by prosecutors in October at Key's plea hearing. Key pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter for the death of the 21-year-old woman, identified Friday as Brianna Peters Williams, and third-degree assault by auto stemming from injuries suffered by backseat passenger Deja Elliott, 25.

Key will serve a flat three-year sentence for the assault by auto charge before a 10-year sentence on the aggravated manslaughter charge. He will have to serve 85% of the second term before being eligible for parole release.

Balin Baidwan, Key's attorney, sought a 10-year sentence for his client. He asked the judge to consider Key's young age at the time of the crash, citing case law suggesting that Key's brain has not fully developed. Studies have found the brain does not mature until around the age of 25.

"He made a bad decision. He decided to drive that car and speed and be under the influence while he was driving," Baidwan said. "He's going to live with this case, what happened every day of his life."

But Kelly Sandler, a Morris assistant prosecutor, argued that Key "did not make one poor choice that night," and instead "continued over and over as the night progressed to make choice after choice of his own volition that were unlawful."

The judge did not weigh heavily on Key's age at the time of the crash, but instead found an excess of factors that went against him, including the need to deter from future drinking and driving, a "crime of easy opportunity," Hanna said, as well as his risk for reoffense.

Key admitted in October his blood tested positive for THC, the active component of marijuana, and he drank a bottle of tequila before the crash. He also admitted he did not have a driver's license and had only a learner's permit.

He was traveling at a speed of 112.94 mph in a 65 mph zone, police said.

Baidwan said Friday that Key was lost and the trio was arguing over what exit to take to get to Pennsylvania, and due to that, "his attention was diverted from driving and the accident ensued."

Sandler called the statement "outrageous," claiming that it was a move by Baidwan to shift the blame to the victims.

Peters Williams' mother, Bronwyn Williams, remembered the last words she said to her daughter before she left for work the morning of the crash: "I'm leaving for work baby, I love you."

She shed tears as she spoke of the future and of never being able to see her daughter get married or have children before vowing to never forgive Key, "no matter how much time you serve."

"You can say you are sorry a million times," she said. Key, she said, never reached out to her or showed any remorse following her daughter's death.

Elliott, who was attending the virtual meeting via audio, asked Sandler to read a letter on her behalf. In it, Elliott said that Key never reached out to her either, but instead he took to social media to "tell his friends lies" and place the blame on her and Peters Williams.

She also spoke of the mental and psychological effects the crash had on her.

"For months after the crash, I couldn't sleep at night because any time I closed my eyes I saw the car spinning," she wrote. "I couldn't be in the dark in silence because all I think about is the crash."

She added, "I have no hate in my heart because if it wasn't for you, I wouldn't believe in a higher power."

Taylor, at the end of the hearing, shared condolences to both women for the "lack of apology and cold-heartedness that Mr. Key has shown."

Key, who had his head down away from the screen during much of the hearing, was advised of his appeal rights, which he must file within 45 days of the sentence.

In response, he said, "We will be appealing."

Lori Comstock can be reached on Twitter: @LoriComstockNJH, on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/LoriComstockNJH or by phone: 973-383-1194.

