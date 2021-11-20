ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

SPHL Glance

By Sportradar
Norman Transcript
 5 days ago

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in...

www.normantranscript.com

Comments / 0

Related
Danville Commercial-News

SPHL HOCKEY: Bobcats fall on the road

ROANOKE, Va. — The Vermilion County Bobcats scored the most goals in their short history on Friday. But unfortunately, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs scored more as they beat the Bobcats 6-3. The Yard Dawgs had a 3-0 lead in the first period and made it 4-0 in the second...
ROANOKE, VA
Norman Transcript

Missouri 24, Florida 23, OT

FLA_Pierce 2 run (Howard kick), 12:52. MIZZ_Hea 41 pass from Bazelak (Mevis kick), 11:53. FLA_E.Jones 6 pass from Whittemore (Howard kick), :00. MIZZ_Badie 13 run (Parker pass from Bazelak), :00. A_47,818. FLAMIZZ. First downs1715. Total Net Yards360286. Rushes-yards38-9336-121 Passing267165. Punt Returns4-281-5 Kickoff Returns0-02-54 Interceptions Ret.0-00-0 Comp-Att-Int21-33-015-26-0 Sacked-Yards Lost2-185-24 Punts8-38.6257-39.714. Fumbles-Lost2-00-0.
FLORIDA STATE
Norman Transcript

Washington scores 20, No. 10 Kentucky tops Albany 86-61

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — TyTy Washington Jr. is making the most of his increased playing time. Washington scored 20 points for the second straight game, Keion Brooks Jr. added 17 points and No. 10 Kentucky beat Albany 86-61 on Monday night for its fourth consecutive victory. The Wildcats (4-1) led...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Sphl#Peoria7330171915
Norman Transcript

Pinzan, No. 23 Bulls top No. 9 Ducks 71-62 at Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jose Fernandez got the finish he wanted from 23rd-ranked South Florida at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Kelly Graves couldn't say the same for ninth-ranked Oregon. Elisa Pinzan had a career-high 26 points to go with 10 assists while the Bulls scored 28 points off turnovers...
NBA
Norman Transcript

Bueckers, No. 2 UConn hold off No. 23 South Florida 60-53

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Connecticut's Geno Auriemma keeps pushing for Paige Bueckers and freshman Azzi Fudd to shoot more. Games like Sunday are only going to make the Hall of Fame coach more persistent — especially considering how it helped the second-ranked Huskies grind through a tough tournament game against a ranked opponent.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Norman Transcript

No. 3 Maryland sends No. 6 Baylor its first loss of season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ashley Owusu scored 24 points and No. 3 Maryland handed No. 6 Baylor its first loss of the post-Kim Mulkey era, 79-76, on Sunday. The Terrapins (6-0) led 76-65 before a furious Baylor rally nearly forced overtime. The Bears had the ball down by three, but Sarah Andrews missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy