Person Shot: 3200 Cushman Circle SW

By: Erika Stanish UPPER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) – It was a very active scene outside of a bar in Upper Burrell on Saturday night after shots rang out. At least one person was shot and a suspect was taken into custody as a result. A woman inside said her boyfriend jumped into action after the shots were fired and he, along with other patrons, were able to tackle the suspect and hold them down until authorities arrived. Police say they are investigating and are unsure if it was an altercation that led to the shots fired. The condition of the person who was shot is not known. Police were called to the scene just after 9:00 p.m. at Woodpeckers Pub & Grub on 7th Street.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO