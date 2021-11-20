Friday’s Scores

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleCardinal Gibbons came back in the second half to stun Cleveland....

Trentonian

Rider men’s basketball slogs past Delaware State

LAWRENCEVILLE — Kevin Baggett walked toward the end of the bench as the final seconds ticked off a 63-53 victory over Delaware State on Sunday evening and seemingly apologized to some of the players who didn’t get as many minutes as he would have liked to give them. Rider was...
The State

Final scores from Friday’s SC high school football Round 2 playoff games

It is the second week of the playoffs for public high school football teams in South Carolina and the semifinals for private schools. Below are scores from Friday night action. SC high school football playoff scores tonight. ——Class 5A—— Upper State. Ridge View 47, Hillcrest 41. Spartanburg 37, Spring Valley...
KMOV

Red Friday: Here's how to score 2022 Cardinals regular season tickets

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Friday, Cardinals fans will be able to buy select 2022 regular season tickets. Variety of five, six and ten-game ticket packs centered around high demand games, such as Opening Day, will be available to purchase online. Here’s what is including in the Red Friday packaging:
CharlotteObserver.com

Friday’s live high school football scores in North Carolina

Here are results from Friday’s third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs and the N.C. Independent Schools state championship. Friday’s N.C high school football playoff schedule. Class 4A. Friday’s third round. West. Hough 31, Mallard Creek 17. East Forsyth 14, Glenn 0. Weddington 34, Cuthbertson 21. Chambers...
wflx.com

Travis throws for 3 TDs as Seminoles hold off Boston College

Jordan Travis threw for three touchdowns and 251 yards and Florida State stopped Boston College in their own territory in the final two minutes for a 26-23 victory on Saturday. A week after rallying from an eight-point deficit in the final five minutes for a victory over rival Miami, the...
Raleigh News & Observer

Webster scores 17 to lift UNLV past Whittier 101-45

Justin Webster came off the bench to score 17 points with eight rebounds and five assists to lift UNLV to a 101-45 win over Whittier on Wednesday night. Marvin Coleman had 13 points and nine rebounds for UNLV (4-2). Donovan Williams added 12 points and seven rebounds. Royce Hamm Jr. had eight rebounds.
