ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manager Rafael Benitez insists there is not much wrong with his Everton players

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3Ir5_0d2ckfSs00

Everton manager Rafael Benitez insists there is not that much wrong with his side despite five matches without a win.

Things do not get easier with a trip to Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday but the Spaniard, who has been hamstrung by lengthy injuries to key players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure, views the situation differently to outside observers.

“We know the Premier League is quite tough. My idea is very clear: one game at a time,” he said.

“Football in general is a little bit emotional – when you are not winning it seems everything is wrong but it’s not wrong.

“We have been very close to winning in these games and it is important to keep a team which is competitive and if we are like that you never know what can happen.

“Maybe we have a surprise and we can win a couple in a row and talk about something else.”

Sunday’s trip to the Etihad is the start of a run of six matches in which they will also face Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Having slipped to 11th, five points ahead of 17th-placed Watford, it could well be a crucial period for Benitez’s fledgling reign.

“All the teams in the world need results to get some confidence,” he added.

“For us the fact we did well in the last one (against Tottenham) in terms of the intensity and commitment of the players it’s quite positive.

“I expect that the team can get results and then if it is the first one (win) it will be easier for me to motivate the players for the next ones.

“I’m not happy if we are not winning but I have a lot of confidence in the team and staff and when all the players are available.

“I am sure we can start winning games and we have plenty of time to do well, especially in the second part of the league when these players who are not available are back.”

One player who has benefited from the injury problems is former City midfielder Fabian Delph, who the club were trying to offload in the summer having made just 33 appearances since joining in the summer of 2019.

He was their best player in the goalless draw at home to Tottenham before the international break which prevented a fifth successive defeat.

“At the beginning, I think everybody knows and he knows, that we were thinking about replacing him,” said Benitez.

“But he was training really well, we were really pleased with the way he was in every training session (then) he had the shoulder problem and then we had to wait for 10 weeks.

“I think he has the right mentality, the right attitude. He wants to play every game.

“I have to stop him in the training sessions because he’s pushing very hard. That is the right attitude that you are expecting from any player.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rafael Benitez makes changes in hope of ending Everton’s injury woes

Everton manager Rafael Benitez is looking for improvements in the way injuries are managed after the departure of the club’s director of medical services Dan Donachie. The Spaniard’s first few months in charge have been hampered by the absence of last season’s leading scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin with a thigh injury since the end of August.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton manager Benitez delighted with Delph attitude

Everton manager Rafael Benitez is delighted with the attitude of Fabian Delph. Delph is expected to start against his former club when Everton travel to the Etihad on Sunday and Benitez has explained that he's had to tell his player to hold back in training because he is going too strong.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fabian Delph
BBC

Manchester City 3-0 Everton: Benitez reaction

Everton boss Rafael Benitez speaking to BBC Match of the Day 2: "We were not a threat on the counter attack. When you make mistakes you pay for that. "We changed a bit after the second goal, to change against [Manchester] City is not easy. It is a pity because the team was training well. It is difficult when you're not winning but I think we were close in a lot of games, it's about how the team is reacting.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton manager Benitez: Don't compare this season with last

Everton manager Rafael Benitez insists this season shouldn't be compared to last term under Carlo Ancelotti. A recent slide has left Everton down in 11th in the Premier League and things are unlikely to get easier in the coming weeks. "You cannot compare this season with the last season or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Liverpool#Manchester City#Spaniard#The Premier League#Arsenal#Tottenham
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Rafa Benitez cracks the whip at Everton as Toffees part company with director of medical services Danny Donachie - with the Spaniard unhappy at numerous re-injuries for key players like star man Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton have reportedly parted ways with director of medical services Danny Donachie with Rafa Benitez unhappy at injuries to key players. Benitez has been without Dominic Calvert-Lewin since August due to a thigh problem, while the Spanish coach has also been unable to rely on the services of Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Football Manager: Which players and managers play FM?

Football Manager is about as close as most of us will get to sitting in a dugout. But for those who are actually represented in FM, the game can still take up hours of your free time. Plenty of footballers and managers alike play FM. Many coaches have said that...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Ian Wright insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has 'reached his level' as a manager at Manchester United... as he compares the under-fire boss to Chelsea club legend Frank Lampard who was sacked following a poor run of form

Ian Wright believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has 'reached his level' as a manager at Manchester United. The Red Devils have had a tough start to the season and the Norwegian is under mounting pressure following comprehensive defeats to rivals Manchester City and Liverpool. No managerial change seems imminent but a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez: Delph offers more control

Everton boss Rafa Benitez is happy counting on fit-again veteran Fabian Delph. Benitez is hoping for more of the same after the Englishman marked his first start for 11 months with an exemplary holding-midfield display. “I will give credit to Delph," Benitez told evertonfc.com, “he is someone with experience, he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Multiple Everton players in agreement on key Seamus Coleman trait

Seamus Coleman held in high regard by Everton teammates. Seamus Coleman is the most intelligent player in the Everton squad, according to a large number of his Toffees teammates. The Republic of Ireland captain is clearly held in high regard with both club and country and the level of respect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Benitez clears out medical department as Everton place director on leave

Everton boss Rafa Benitez has acted swiftly on their injury problems this season. The Athletic says Everton have parted ways with director of medical services Danny Donachie with Benitez unhappy at injuries to key players. Benitez has been without Dominic Calvert-Lewin since August due to a thigh problem, while the...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy