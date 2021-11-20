ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Poole steps up to the challenge, lifts undermanned Warriors over Pistons

By Yahoo! Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDown a quartet of key players, the Warriors relied on Poole and Andrew Wiggins to carry the offensive load and...

Bleacher Report

Kerr: Warriors' Draymond Green, Jordan Poole 'Hashed It Out' After Heated Exchange

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Draymond Green and Jordan Poole "hashed it out" after the two got into a heated argument during Wednesday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. It's unclear what led to the dustup between Poole and Green. Anthony Slater of The Athletic speculated it could have...
ClutchPoints

Jordan Poole cards are flaming hot with scorching run for Warriors

When thinking about the pleasant surprises in the market early this season, among the stocks that come to mind are Jordan Poole cards. With the way he’s playing for the Golden State Warriors right now, it’ll only be a matter of time before the third-year guard secures a fat contract. If that happens, his rookie card value will be solidified in the hobby.
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Jordan Poole spills on how Draymond Green got his swagger back

San Francisco, CA – The 15-2 Golden State Warriors are firing on all cylinders to start the season. Two of the most encouraging things about this beginning is their winning without Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green has played well on both ends of the floor. After defeating the Toronto Raptors, Jordan Poole explained why he believes Green is playing so well.
Sports Illustrated

How? This Former Golden State Warriors Star Hasn't Played In Four Years But Is Being Paid More Money By This Team Than Jordan Poole Is Being Paid By The Warriors

The Indiana Pacers have not had Monta Ellis play for them since the 2016-17 season. Yet, they will still be paying him this season. When they waived him in 2017, they stretched out the rest of his deal over a five-year period and this will be the final season that he gets paid from the Pacers.
San Francisco Chronicle

Poole scores season-high 32 points as Curry-less Warriors outlast Pistons

DETROIT — Early in Friday night’s 105-102 win over the Pistons at Little Caesars Arena, Warriors guard Jordan Poole made eye contact with a fan sitting courtside. “I need 50!” the spectator shouted. Poole would finish with a season-high 32 points, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr hardly minded that...
FanSided

Golden State Warriors: How Jordan Poole has emulated Stephen Curry

The remix is almost never as good as the original. Yet, Jordan Poole has successfully emulated the great Stephen Curry as he has become his own version of the Golden State Warriors‘ floor general. Jordan Poole has found success by emulating Stephen Curry and putting his own style on the...
Seattle Times

Poole helps Curry-less Warriors beat Pistons 105-102

DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Poole stepped up in Stephen Curry’s absence to score 22 of his season-high 32 points in the first half, Andrew Wiggins finished with 27 and the Golden State Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102 on Friday night. Golden State started the fourth quarter with a 16-point...
NBC Sports

Poole says Warriors' veterans preparing him for playoffs

Jordan Poole put up a season-high 32 points Friday night as the shorthanded Warriors managed to pull out a 105-102 win over the Detroit Pistons. While speaking with the Warriors Postgame Live crew after the victory, Poole credited his veteran teammates and coaches for helping prepare him for an eventual postseason debut.
sacramentosun.com

Jordan Poole goes for 32 as Warriors win in Detroit

Jordan Poole scored a season-high 32 points and the short-handed Golden State Warriors held off the host Detroit Pistons 105-102 on Friday. Andrew Wiggins had 27 points and Nemanja Bjelica tossed in 14 off the bench. Gary Payton II added 12 points for the Warriors. Golden State was missing several...
Poole, Wiggins have 30-point outings, Warriors beat Raptors

Jordan Poole had his second straight 30-point performance with 33, Andrew Wiggins added 32 points and seven rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors 119-104 on Sunday night. Poole shot 10 for 13 with eight 3-pointers and became the first Warriors player aside from Stephen Curry with consecutive 30-point outings since D'Angelo Russell did so in three in a row from Dec. 27, 2019-Jan.
East Bay Times

Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole show the Warriors can win with or without Steph Curry

SAN FRANCISCO — Even with Stephen Curry back and fully available Sunday, the Golden State Warriors proved they can win without their superstar. Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and the rest of the Warriors’ supporting cast stole the show for a second straight game in a 119-104 win over the Toronto Raptors, which rarely narrowed closer than double-digits, despite an uncharacteristically off night by their superstar in his return to the court.
fantasypros.com

Jordan Poole continues to ball out in win over the Raptors

Jordan Poole totaled 33 points (10-13 FG, 8-11 3PT, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, and four assists in the Warriors’ 119-104 win over the Raptors on Sunday. Poole continued to ball out in the Warriors’ win over the Raptors as he put together his second straight performance of more than 30.0 points. He is proving to be a consistent source of offensive production and is becoming something special in this rotation. If Poole can continue to play with this high level of passion and aggression, he should undoubtedly remain a key player in the rotation, whether starting or not. His value mainly rests on his scoring, which produces added risks to investing in his talent, but he could be an excellent low-owned fantasy asset if well positioned in a well-rounded fantasy squad. There is a "bubble" forming when it comes to Poole; however, the good thing is that should it bust, there still may be value to recoup.
FanSided

Jordan Poole could elevate Warriors to heights as great as 73-win team

The Golden State Warriors coasted through the regular season with Kevin Durant on the roster. However, the tenacity and hunger that the Warriors young players are competing with coupled with their depth and superstar talent could give this team their best regular-season record since that illustrious 73-win team. The Golden...
