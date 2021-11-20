ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callum Hudson-Odoi: Thomas Tuchel's Goal Is to 'Win Trophies' at Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has made it clear that manager Thomas Tuchel's main goal at the west London club is to win games and win trophies.

Tuchel joined Chelsea in January 2021, replacing former manager Frank Lampard.

The German tactician went on to transform the club into one of the best in the world, winning the Champions league within five months of his arrival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ua8BC_0d2ckPI800
IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to talkSPORT, Hudson-Odoi didn't hold back in revealing his manager's intentions at Chelsea.

“He knows what he wants to win and so do we," Hudson-Odoi told talkSPORT. "So we are playing as hard as we can and to the best level we can to obviously win every game.

“When he has come in, he has given us that extra motivation, extra courage and push to know that regardless, he is going to push us to our hardest level because he wants the best out of us.

“It’s definitely a good thing to know that he is coming in with the motivation and determination to try to win games and win trophies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n55hL_0d2ckPI800
IMAGO / Colorsport

“We are going to keep pushing until we reach our main goal.”

Tuchel, himself, previously spoke out about how important it will be to compete in every competition this season.

"Every competition is important," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website.

"We don’t want to judge them. When we prepare for matches and wear the shirt, we play all in. That’s what this club and the players are all about. The players who got a chance used it."

Absolute Chelsea

