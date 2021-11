Metroid Dread has been a long time coming. It’s the first 2D Metroid game in almost 20 years and a direct sequel to Metroid Fusion. This project had been rumored for years as most fans of the series will know from the ‘Project Dread’ reference found in Metroid Prime 3. The Metroid series hasn’t been the strongest performer for Nintendo, as is evidenced by the unpredictable release of titles over the years. Evergreen franchises like Mario and Zelda almost always have a game for each Nintendo console/handheld generation but the Metroid games haven’t shared that same regularity. Let’s take a look at Metroid Dread and see if this title has what it takes to give the series a much-needed boost.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO