Prayer has been described as “communion with a transcendent and immanent God who on the ground of his nature and attributes calls forth all the powers of the redeemed soul in acts of total adoration and dedication” (Arthur Bennett, ed., The Valley of Vision: A Collection of Puritan Prayers & Devotions). This statement reminds us that prayer is much more than bringing God our list of needs. Our prayers should be filled with gratitude for who God is and all He does, and our prayers should compel us to worship and loving obedience. Could it be that we tend to overlook God’s goodness and take it for granted?

BRISTOL, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO