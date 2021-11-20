Interest in Hologram Technology on the rise post-Covid

Ambulance callouts to Amazon warehouses across the UK tend to jump by almost half during November and December, a trade union investigation alleges.GMB, which obtained information using Freedom of Information (FoI) requests, claimed a rise of almost 50 per cent in emergency callouts coincided with the run up to Black Friday. Amazon said most ambulance callouts to its buildings were related to pre-existing conditions.The union said monthly data from four NHS ambulance trusts that cover major Amazon sites in the northwest of England, the East Midlands, London, and Wales showed that, over a five-year period, November was the worst month...
