ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Interest in Hologram Technology on the rise post-Covid

By IRC Staff
indierockcafe.com
 5 days ago

Ever since a full-life hologram of Tupac Shaker at Coachella in...

indierockcafe.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Plant-Based Antiviral Drug Effective Against All Known COVID-19 Variants

A compound found in a poisonous plant nicknamed the deadly carrot blocks the activity of all COVID-19 variants in isolated cell cultures, according to a new study in the journal Virulence. Known as thapsigargin (TG), the antiviral agent triggers an immune response in host cells that stops viruses from replicating and appears to be effective against all known COVID variants, including the highly infectious Delta variant.
SCIENCE
Variety

‘Squid Game’ Smuggler Sentenced to Death in North Korea After Students Caught Watching Netflix Show – Report

A man who smuggled copies of smash hit South Korean Netflix series “Squid Game” into North Korea has been sentenced to death, after authorities caught high school students watching the show, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA). U.S.-headquartered independent news agency RFA reported, quoting sources, that the series was smuggled in from China on USB flash drives and that the smuggler faces death by firing squad. “A student who bought a drive received a life sentence, while six others who watched the show have been sentenced to five years hard labor, and teachers and school administrators have been fired and face banishment...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: the best early sales happening right now

If you're looking to score a Black Friday 75-inch TV deal at this year's November sale, then you've come to the right place. We've created this guide to bring you all the early Black Friday 75-inch TV deals, plus everything else you need to know about this year's holiday shopping event.
SHOPPING
u.today

Musk Calls Out Binance CEO over DOGE, India to Ban Almost All Cryptos, SHIB Whale Buys $36 Million Worth of Tokens: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Don’t miss anything important in the world of crypto!. Elon Musk calls out Binance CEO for Dogecoin, CZ replies. The eccentric centibillionaire Elon Musk, who is known to be a Dogecoin supporter, decided to stand up for the DOGE community and called out Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. In his tweet, Musk asked CZ about the current Doge situation, allegedly hinting at Binance limiting the withdrawal of the meme-based cryptocurrency.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tupac
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Samsung QLED & Neo QLED TVs Get A Big Price Cut For Black Friday

If you’re in the market for a new TV for Black Friday and want to buy one of the best available, Samsung QLED and Neo QLED TVs are getting some significant price cuts on Amazon. Ranging in sale price from $497.99 all the way up to $2,597.99. With the discounts themselves going as high as up to 36-percent off.
ELECTRONICS
Fast Casual

Technology-Enabled Restaurants 2.0: Three things you should be asking from your technology partners in a post-COVID restaurant environment

If the pandemic has taught restaurants anything, it's the value of a strong technology partner. Being able to shift quickly and effectively to not only off-premise dining, but to create new experiences and achieve stronger 1:1 digital relationships with customers has saved hundreds of locations and thousands of jobs. To...
CELL PHONES
Bossip

Atlanta Rapper Coca Vango & Prominent Publicist Sir Julien George Announce ‘Viral Management Group’ Firm, Representing Artists & Viral Vixens

There's a new management company afoot and it's headed by an ATL rapper and a Generation Z entrepreneur/publicist.  Rapper Coca Vango and Sir Julien are announcing Viral Management Group, uniting a well-connected group of young adult specialists in entertainment and corporate industries. The idea was first sparked by Julien who founded Viral PR Group in the Spring of 2018 and evolved it into a management firm.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Rise#Covid#Hologram Technology#Coachella#Cnbc Global
ehrintelligence.com

APIs That Connect to Certified EHR Technology on the Rise

- ONC research has found an increase in the number of application programming interface (API) adoption that integrate with certified EHR technology, which should increase patient access to health information, according to a HealthITBuzz blog post written by ONC’s Christian Johnson and Vaishali Patel. The ONC 21st Century Cures Act...
TECHNOLOGY
ScienceAlert

NASA's Powerful New Telescope Could Transform How We Search For Life on Exoplanets

When it finally launches, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will give us our best look yet at the Universe around us – it's the largest and most powerful telescope humans have ever built, and a new preprint study says it could spot potential signs of alien life in as little as 20 hours of transit time. In advance of its expected launch in late December, one researcher has been looking into the potential of the JWST in terms of the transmission spectroscopy it could carry out – a promising method for detecting the composition of a planet's atmosphere by the...
ASTRONOMY
SPY

Check Out the Thinnest TVs For Sale Right Now (and See What’s on the Horizon)

Table of Contents Black Friday Deals on the Thinnest TVs The Thinnest TVs for Sale in 2021 1. LG WX 65-inch Wallpaper 4K Smart OLED TV 2. Samsung The Frame 3. LG GX Gallery Design OLED TV (OLED65GXPUA) 4. LG Signature R Rollable TV Coming Soon: More Ultra-Thin TVs Samsung The Wall Since the inception of the television, there has been a gradual movement towards making TVs display bigger and bigger but with slimmer and slimmer profiles. Modern TVs are truly breaking boundaries on what we thought was possible, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see paper-thin flat-screen TVs within the next 10-15 years. Already, the world’s thinnest TVs...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Variety

Building a Billion Dollar Indian Content Studio Requires Alchemy, Says Applause Entertainment’s Sameer Nair

In the space of five years, TV veteran Sameer Nair has built Applause Entertainment into a powerhouse supplier of Indian content that is being hungrily consumed by the sub-continent’s streaming platforms. Built with the backing of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, Applause shows no interest in becoming a streamer or venturing into India’s still large broadcast TV market. Rather it is positioning itself as a gun for hire, and a creative studio that will work with everyone. Speaking Tuesday at the APOS India conference, Nair described the strategy as a akin to being an alchemist. “If you’re going to make a billion-dollar company,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Dracula’ Producer Hammer Films Teams With Network Distributing to Form Hammer Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

The U.K.’s Network Distributing has sealed a deal with iconic British horror label Hammer Films to form Hammer Studios Ltd. Network’s managing director Tim Beddows and financial director Jonathan Lack and Hammer CEO Simon Oakes will head the new company. The new entity will manage and control Hammer’s interests in its vast library of content such as “The Woman in Black” (2012), “Let Me In” (2010), “Dracula” (1958), “The Abominable Snowman” (1957) and “The Quatermass Experiment” (1953). Hammer Studios will invest substantially both in restoration and new production development from both its owned and newly created IP. The restoration plans are in keeping...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ambulance callouts to Amazon warehouses ‘surge in run up to Black Friday’, union claims

Ambulance callouts to Amazon warehouses across the UK tend to jump by almost half during November and December, a trade union investigation alleges.GMB, which obtained information using Freedom of Information (FoI) requests, claimed a rise of almost 50 per cent in emergency callouts coincided with the run up to Black Friday. Amazon said most ambulance callouts to its buildings were related to pre-existing conditions.The union said monthly data from four NHS ambulance trusts that cover major Amazon sites in the northwest of England, the East Midlands, London, and Wales showed that, over a five-year period, November was the worst month...
BUSINESS
Variety

Rights Markets: Singapore Media Festival Takes Hybrid Route While Hong Kong FilMart Stays Online Only

Audiovisual rights markets in Asia are coming up with new features to attract and retain executive interest, as business travel in the region remains deeply troublesome. The Singapore Media Festival, which kicked off on Thursday, is opting for a hybrid format, with a mix of in-person and online component events. But Hong Kong’s FilMart, traditionally Asia’s largest film and TV rights market, this week announced that its March 2022 convention will be held online-only for the third time. The FilMart organizers’ announcement did not even try to explain the reasons for cancelling the in-person meeting. Doing so might be seen as dangerously...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy