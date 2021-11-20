UN demands an investigation in Peng Shuai's case and asks about her well-being

Content warning: This post contains a mention of sexual assault. Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who disappeared from the public eye for 19 days, virtually met with IOC (International Olympic Committee) President Thomas Bach, Chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission Emma Terho, and Chinese IOC member Li Lingwei on Nov. 21. A statement released by the IOC after the meeting said that Shuai reported she is safe in Beijing and "would like to have her privacy respected at this time." Terho said that she " . . . was relieved to see that Peng Shuai was doing fine, which was [their] main concern."

TENNIS ・ 3 DAYS AGO