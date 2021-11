Phaedra Parks burned bridges during her final season on RHOA. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks had a very controversial departure from the show. Porsha Williams claimed that it was Phaedra who told her Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker wanted to drug her and take her to their s*x dungeon. After the revelation was made at the reunion, Andy Cohen said the other women didn’t want to film with her. So he didn’t see how Phaedra could stay on the show. Despite her dark exit, some fans of the show have expressed interest in having her come back to RHOA. Even NeNe Leakes pushed for Phaedra’s return. She even accused Kandi of running from Phaedra. This is due to the fact that Kandi said she would have to leave the show if producers ever asked Phaedra to rejoin the cast.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO