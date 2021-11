If you’re looking for a solid way to power your campsite or off-grid home over the winter, GOLABS has you covered. This 256Wh portable power station delivers two USB-C ports, one at 60W and one at 30W to easily recharge your gear. On top of that, you’ll find two 110V/200W AC ports and more here for $190, which marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO