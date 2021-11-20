ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Scotland, World Cup, Celtic, Hibs, Hearts

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeil McCann could join new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers coaching staff, with tentative talks having taken place over a role for the former Dundee and Inverness CT boss. (Sun) Van Bronckhorst's long-term assistant John Paul van Gastel won't be coming to Rangers but deals are likely to be...

www.bbc.com

AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
World Soccer Talk

Scotland see off Moldova to secure World Cup playoff

Chisinau (AFP) – Scotland ensured their place in a semi-final playoff for a place at next year’s World Cup with a comfortable 2-0 win in Moldova on Friday. Nathan Patterson and Che Adams struck either side of half-time in Chisinau to give Steve Clarke’s men an unassailable lead in second place in Group F behind the already-qualified Denmark.
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Moldova 0-2 Scotland in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Adams with a shot at the far post to widen the gap and almost seal their passage to re-qualification. Nathan Patterson inside the penalty area smashes a left-footed shot into the back of the net to open the scoring after a pass from Adams. 11:54 AM5 hours ago. Scotland substitites.
BBC

World Cup: Who should Scotland fans be supporting in seedings battle?

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Monday, 15 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer from 22:35 GMT. Scotland have done the hard bit by nailing down a World...
ESPN

Scotland seal long-awaited World Cup playoff spot with Maldova win

Scotland booked their place in the 2022 World Cup playoffs in March with a 2-0 away win over Moldova at the Zimbru Stadium on Friday. A year to the day that Scotland qualified for Euro 2020 with a dramatic playoff penalty shootout win over Serbia, manager Steve Clarke's side took one step closer to reaching next year's Qatar World Cup, too. The country last appeared at the tournament in 1998.
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Hearts, Van Bronckhorst, Gattuso, Souttar, Middlesbrough, Stoke, McInnes, St Johnstone, Crawford, Fraser, Newcastle

Former Rangers midfielder Giovanni van Bronckhorst is the Ibrox club's top choice to replace Steven Gerrard as manager after the Englishman's departure for Aston Villa. (Scottish Sun) Frontrunner Giovanni van Bronckhorst is ready and willing to become the new Rangers manager, with the former Feyenoord head coach having already been...
BBC

'As good as it's been for Scotland for a generation' as World Cup play-off beckons

As normal time crossed into added time on Friday night, the Tartan Army in Moldova's Zimbru stadium cannot have known what to do with themselves. Are not the last few minutes of Scotland games meant to be as anxious as hell? Is not this the period when their faces take on that haunted look, when the desperation is writ large on their furrowed brows?
The Independent

Scotland bolster World Cup qualifying bid with stunning upset against Denmark

Scotland concluded their 2022 World Cup qualifying Group F campaign with a magnificent 2-0 win over runaway section winners Denmark to clinch their place as play-off seeds.Defender John Souttar, a late call-up and playing for the first time since he was sent off against Israel three years ago, raised the roof at Hampden Park with a headed opener in the 35th minute for his first international goal.The tension was racked up after the break but the tenacious Scots, already assured of second place, held the Danes at bay before striker Che Adams scored a late second to ensure Steve Clarke’s...
casinonewsdaily.com

Scotland defeated Moldova 2 – 0 to Reach World Cup Qualifying Playoffs

Scotland has now officially moved on to the European playoffs in 2022 World Cup qualifying stage on Friday, November 12th, 2021 as Scotland won with a final tally of 2 to 0 against Moldova in Group F play. Scotland is now guaranteed the 2nd – place finish in Group F of these 2022 World Cup qualifiers behind the 1st – place football club, Denmark, who cruised to their 9th consecutive victory.
FIFA

