Taekwondo Olympian Mahama Cho is trying to use his personal experiences – both good and bad – to help the next generation of youngsters make better choices in adult life.The Ivory Coast-born athlete was bullied as a child when he arrived in London aged just eight and unable to speak English but used his sport not only as a coping mechanism but as a way to challenge those who were abusing him.Having competed at the last two Olympics he, in conjunction with the British Olympic and Paralympic Associations and Youth Sport Trust is taking his message into schools where...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO