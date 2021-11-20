ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLUMN: Lines of laughter are marks of faith

By JOHN FRIEDLUND
Derrick
 5 days ago

When is the last time you really laughed? Think about it. This past summer, I...

Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Stop fighting battles that are not yours

Imagine watching a game on TV, and we start telling the player to do one thing after another, thinking that they will do what we are telling them to do. “You must not fear them, for the Lord your God Himself fights for you.’” (Deuteronomy 3:22) That is ridiculous. But...
RELIGION
tms.edu

Faith or Presumption?

In Marilynne Robinson’s beautiful novel, Jack, the main character, who the book is named after, poses a striking dilemma during a conversation with a pastor named Hutchins. As a pastor’s son, Jack has a deep knowledge of the Christian faith, but he wrestles with the relationship between grace and punishment and good and evil. When discussing those issues with Pastor Hutchins, Jack says, “I’ve never even understood the difference between faith and presumption. Never.”[i]
RELIGION
Independent Record

Tim Weidlich column: Lessons on faith from veterans

They say you should play sports with people who are better than you, so you’ll play up to their game. (If I’ve play golf with you recently, it doesn’t mean you’re better than me, sometimes I like bringing up new players!) For the past four years I’ve had the privilege of working with veterans as a chaplain at the VA medical center in Helena.
HELENA, MT
Florida Star

Rev. Gary Mason: Faith On The Peace Lines Of Northern Ireland

This interview is part of the USC Center for Religion and Civic Culture’s project on engaged spirituality, which seeks to understand what makes people doing extraordinary work who they are. Amid the bombings and murders of Northern Ireland’s decades-long conflict called the Troubles, the Rev. Gary Mason would go to...
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

The Mark of True Faith

Do what your lips say you believe and what your life demonstrates you believe match up?. You can have all the right theology and still not enter the kingdom of heaven. “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. On that day many will say to me, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and cast out demons in your name, and do many mighty works in your name?’” —Matthew 7:21–22.
RELIGION
cookcountynews-herald.com

Loon Laughter at Midnight, a book review

John Bragstad’s third book Loon Laughter at Midnight is another fun, joyful read. At 72 pages, it isn’t long, is paced well, and Bragstad covers many subjects and people. It is a kind of smorgasbord of ideas, a potpourri of thoughts, and a smidgeon of fascinating local history thrown into the mix, and the preparation is spot on. I’m not […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hope.edu

Faith Week

As part of the exchange program, we have four weeks of British Life. This week it was faith week. One of the places we visited was the Liverpool Cathedral. As cathedral construction goes, it was built rather quickly and is one of the largest cathedrals in Europe. The building process spanned across both World Wars.
WORLD
Orange Leader

FAITH: Faith is the key

In today’s complex living with all the hustle and bustle going on in our lives most days become pretty busy and a lot of times troubled. Whether we listen to the news, or have a conversation with someone else it seems that our society at this time is very troubled. It’s a time of pandemic, increases in cancer, heart ailments, high blood pressure, obesity, mental health and diabetes, the ailments just seem to go on and on. There is also the stresses of just month to month budgeting the finances, paying bills, taxes, house insurance, car insurance, life insurance and the list goes on and on. I found that what has helped me the most down through the years has been my Faith walk with Christ. I’d like to refer to a scripture that has helped me if I may. It is found in the Old Testament in Hebrews chaptr. 29 vs. 11 and reads, “For I know the plans I have to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
ORANGE, TX
WTRF- 7News

Faith, laughter and Christmas joy at Chrisagis Brothers Holiday Concert

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The comfort of Christmas time and faith in God—those were the messages of the Chrisagis Brothers’ Family Holiday Concert Saturday night. The crowd sitting in the pews at Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church were treated to a blend of laughs, music and the spiritual meaning behind Christmas. They had some extra star […]
WHEELING, WV
Park Rapids Enterprise

FAITH BRIEFS

Trinity Episcopal-Presbyterian Church celebrates morning prayer at 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at 212 Court Ave. in Park Rapids. Join us for refreshments and fellowship following the service. The church will then close for the winter. Please stay tuned for an announcement of our reopening, or visit www.trinityparkrapids.org for more information.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
Courier-Express

Laughter, fun abound during purse class

BROOKVILLE — A lot of laughter, a lot of learning and a lot of fun went into a 15-day program recently completed by eight women at Heritage House. Under the guidance of guest artist Sandy Trimble, who lives in Indiana County, the women learned how to design and make a felt purse.
BROOKVILLE, PA
longmeadow.org

Laughter for Wellness

Laugh the stress of life away with Trevor Smith! Participants will learn a method of laughing that will help reduce stress, prevent hardening of the attitudes and contribute to world peace, all without using jokes or comedy to stimulate the laughter. Sponsored by FOLOCA.
LONGMEADOW, MA
Joplin Globe

Sandy Turner: Embrace mental slips with laughter

I’ve chosen to laugh at the silly things I’m doing now, things that I would have never done years ago. Whether it’s looking for something while forgetting what I’ve lost or calling one of the grandkids my dog’s name, so it begins, the onset of not having a clue what’s going on, and I’m going to embrace it with laughter.
MENTAL HEALTH
Norman Transcript

Faith column: Examining what sin is

Have you ever heard the college version of the hymn “Love Lifted Me?” It goes something like this, “I was sinking deep in sin— wheeeeee!”. How did we get to the place where we allowed ourselves to believe that doing wrong was fun, and to choose to follow Christ or consistently honor God would require “giving up” all the fun stuff? Surely you have heard someone say, “Let me finish sowing my wild oats, and then I will settle down and become a Christian.” Wild oats? Settle down?
RELIGION
creation.com

Faith and facts

First published: 1 March 2016 (GMT+10) Re-featured on homepage: 25 November 2021 (GMT+10) ‘Prove to me that God created everything!’ Have you had anyone say that to you? Or ‘Prove to me that God exists’? Have you ever tried to do that, but encountered a brick wall of resistance where the challenger dismisses anything you have to offer? Your friend might even say, ‘You just have faith, you have no evidence, I base my beliefs on evidence.’
RELIGION
Mountain Mail

Laughter and social connection in infants

Babies are born with limited control of their body and no way to meet their basic needs independently. They are unable to speak the language of their family, yet their mere survival depends on social connection. While infants cannot speak to us, they do have a way to connect: laughter....
KIDS
jfbelievers.com

Continuing To Be Faithful

Read what has been going on at Shofar Mission as we continue the mission God has given us. Street Level has been meeting weekly for discussions about big questions in the Christian faith: “Why Did Jesus Have to Die?” “How Can I Have Faith?” and “Why and How Do I Pray?” We have one new member who got connected by seeing a Facebook ad. We’re still meeting online, but making plans for when universities start meeting face-to-face again. The WOTS writers have been working on Issue 89 and distributing Issue 88. One of the SLR DJ’s has been hosting a weekly radio show from the office. At the end of October, we hosted a phygital Halloween party. A couple members joined us at the office! In December, Pastor Jonah will lead one of our Friday discussions, and we’ll finish out the semester with a Christmas murder mystery party.
RELIGION
wilsonpost.com

Susan Steen: Laughter as medicine is something to smile about

“Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face.”. When I was in college, my grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. I was taking a health class at the time and was told I must choose a health-related topic about which to research and write. I chose to write my paper about Alzheimer’s, in hopes of finding some piece of information that would reverse my grandmother’s sad diagnosis, or at least make her life more pleasant.
HEALTH
Washington Post

From sunsets to laughter, a universe of things to be thankful for

When I was a boy, my large family passed a spoon around the table during our Thanksgiving feast. Each in turn, we held the utensil like a microphone and declared what we were thankful for. Today, I have these 800 words, more or less, as my spoon, and I’m thankful...
LIFESTYLE

