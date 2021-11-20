ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By JOHN FRIEDLUND
Derrick
 5 days ago

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 — You are calm, cool and composed. You are a...

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 15

In the early hours of Friday morning, a lunar eclipse in stubborn Taurus shakes up the astrological landscape. All eclipses bring major, typically unexpected, and utterly necessary transformation: They push you in directions you’d be afraid to go on your own, they force you to think through the uncomfortable questions about your life that you’d ignore if you could. There is no way to exploit an eclipse for your own best outcome, no way to insulate yourself from the change that it brings. While Friday might be particularly intense, its effects will continue to reveal themselves over the days and weeks ahead. The best thing to do is to ride the waves, to be open to whatever comes next.
Horoscope for Friday, 11/12/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Loved ones are reluctant to jump through hoops because they don't feel like they can do right by you. A sign of encouragement from you would work wonders. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Be open to farfetched notions. The Sun/Neptune trine shows that...
Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Reunited for a Rare Picture for Their Son Deacon's 18th Birthday

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe hung out this week and even posed for some rare pictures together in honor of a very special occasion—their son Deacon's 18th birthday. "Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son," Ryan captioned a post on Saturday that included three pics of himself, Reese, and Deacon posing together at what appeared to be a birthday dinner. "You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup..(I’d say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon)."
Sarah Jessica Parker Shared A Rare Photo Of Her Son On His 19th Birthday

Sarah Jessica Parker is intensely protective of her life with her family. As a mom of three, she has managed to keep photos of her children private over the past two decades. But that doesn’t mean she can’t share a special photo or two herself, particularly on a big day. And particularly when that photo accompanies a truly meaningful message to the child in question. In honor of his 19th birthday, the Sex and the City actress shared a message to her son James that was full of that special blend of love, pride, and melancholy moms of teenagers will recognize all too well.
Watch Chlöe Perform “Have Mercy” at 2021 AMAs

Chlöe, best known as Chloe Bailey of the sister duo Chloe x Halle—was among the performers tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards. She took the AMAs stage with a performance of her solo single “Have Mercy.” Watch it happen below. Chlöe previously performed the song on The Tonight Show...
American Music Awards 2021: Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge, More of the Hottest Couples on the Red Carpet

Red carpet date night! Ahead of the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21, celebrity couples stepped out in style on the red carpet. Bobby Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, struck a pose in all-black outfits outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The pair got engaged in May 2010, one year after welcoming their son, Cassius, when the 52-year-old Grammy winner proposed during a Florida concert.
Pregnant Isabel Roloff Asks For Prayers, Desperate For Answers

Pregnant Isabel Roloff is sharing an update with fans as her due date approaches. Jacob Roloff’s wife is expecting her first baby, a son, in December. Throughout her pregnancy, she’s been open about the many feelings she’s experienced. In return, fans and followers have sent her lots of love and encouragement.
Jinger Vuolo & Daughter Evangeline Get Into The Holiday Spirit: See Photo

It’s not quite Thanksgiving Day yet, but the holiday season is in full swing for Jinger Vuolo and her daughter, Evangeline. The Duggar daughter shared an update with fans, giving them a peek into the family’s festivities. Even though it’s early, the Vuolo family has already begun decorating their Los Angeles, California home. It looks like they are very excited about the holiday season.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Enjoys Peaceful Day on Lake With Adorable Best Friend

“Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly’s living the good life while all the show’s fans are on the edge of their seats wondering what’s coming next. Reilly only posts sporadically on social media, but she took to her Instagram Stories yesterday to share a peaceful moment with all her followers. In the brief pic (which has already vanished from her page), we see Reilly holding her adorable dog while a gorgeous lake and countryside dazzle behind her. Reilly captioned the shot, “Peacefulness” with a heart emoji.
‘Yellowstone’ TV: The Tiny Detail Hinting at Jamie Dutton’s Season 4 Death

The fourth season of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is off to a fast start and fans can’t wait to see what happens next. On “Yellowstone,” there is perhaps no character as intriguing as Wes Bentley’s Jamie Dutton. What makes Jamie so interesting is that there are so many different paths we could see him go down. It’s been sort of a slow-moving season so far Jamie and we’ve not seen him do a lot. But we probably will in the near future. He’s spent most of his season four screen time with his biological father, Garrett Randall.
Ciara highlights 68lbs weight loss in gorgeous curve-hugging dress

Ciara has been proudly showing off her 68lbs weight loss ever since she hit her pre-baby weight back in June. The Level Up singer delighted her fans on Wednesday when she shared some gorgeous images from an impromptu photoshoot in her backyard, highlighting her hourglass figure in a curve-hugging midi dress. Ciara looked gorgeous as she posed for photos, adding a pair of strappy silver heels and some bling jewelry.
General Hospital: Plotline Predictions For December 2021

It’s the ho-ho-ho-holiday season in Port Charles! That means romance is wrapped up with a little festive fun and decorative drama! What’s set to unravel in the last month of 2021? Will Jason come back? Will Britt struggle with guilt and grief? Will Carly and Sonny be able to go on? General Hospital (GH) fans just love speculating on storylines! As such, below are some GH plotline predictions for December 2021.
