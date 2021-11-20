ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

StreetInsider.com

Diana Shipping (DSX) Announces Approval for Listing of OceanPal Inc. on Nasdaq Capital Market and Revised Record Date for OceanPal Inc. Spin-Off and US$0.10 Cash Dividend

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has received approval, subject to official notice of issuance, for the listing of the common shares of OceanPal Inc. on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "OP". As the Company previously announced on October 19, 2021, the Company will effect a spin-off of 100% of the common shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, OceanPal Inc., to Diana Shipping Inc.'s existing shareholders as of the record date set forth herein. OceanPal Inc. will act as the holding company for three of the Company's older dry bulk vessels.
StreetInsider.com

Equitable Holdings (EQH) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend; 2.2% Yield

Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, or $0.72 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 6, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StreetInsider.com

Community Bankers (ESXB) Declares $0.0442 Special Dividend; 0.4% Yield

Community Bankers (NASDAQ: ESXB) declared a special dividend of $0.0442 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021,...
StreetInsider.com

DuPont (DD) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

DuPont (NYSE: DD) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, or $1.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
StreetInsider.com

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Declares $1.13 Quarterly Dividend; 5% Yield

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.13 per share, or $4.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 6, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021,...
StreetInsider.com

Matthews (MATW) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

Matthews (NASDAQ: MATW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, or $0.88 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 13, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021, with...
StreetInsider.com

Universal Insurance (UVE) Declares $0.29 Special Dividend; 1.9% Yield

Universal Insurance (NYSE: UVE) declared a special dividend of $0.29 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 9, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Griffon Corp (GFF) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 1.2% Yield

Griffon Corp (NYSE: GFF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021,...
StreetInsider.com

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend; 0.2% Yield

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, or $0.44 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 13, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
StreetInsider.com

Dillard's (DDS) Declares $15 Special Dividend; 4.1% Yield

Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) declared a special dividend of $15 per share. The company said the special dividend follows its recent record financial performance. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StreetInsider.com

United-Guardian (UG) Declares $0.65 Quarterly Dividend; 18.4% Yield

United-Guardian (NASDAQ: UG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, or $2.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 7, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021, with...
StreetInsider.com

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend; 3% Yield

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, or $1.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record...
StreetInsider.com

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NIDB) Declares $1.25 Special Dividend; 2.8% Yield

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTC: NIDB) declared a special dividend of $1.25 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021, with an...
StreetInsider.com

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 7.3% Yield

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StreetInsider.com

Lundin Energy to hold a virtual investor presentation on 8 December 2021

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) is pleased to invite investors to a virtual corporate presentation, held by Nick Walker, President and CEO, on Wednesday, 8 December 2021 at 18.00 CET. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session, where Nick will be joined by Teitur Poulsen, CFO. There is no specific agenda for the presentation but it will be an opportunity to hear the latest news from the Company and give the opportunity to ask questions of management.
StreetInsider.com

1933 Industries Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB: TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that all matters set forth by the Company were approved during its Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
StreetInsider.com

Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) Reports Q3 EPS of 60c

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.60. Revenue for the quarter came in at $191.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
StreetInsider.com

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) Prices 3.2M Share IPO at $7.50/sh

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM), a company committed to being the first fully renewable energy powered electric mine that can deliver zero carbon battery grade lithium, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,200,000 common shares at a public offering price of $7.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $24,000,000 USD, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 480,000 common shares to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the common shares are being offered by the Company.
