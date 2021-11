Waking up to a flat tire or having to pull over on the side of the road can ruin a great day, but with practice and by following eight straightforward steps, you can replace the tire quickly and efficiently and get on with your day. Learning how to change a flat tire doesn’t need to be difficult, especially with the right tools, including wheel chocks or wedges, a jack, a tire iron, a tire pressure gauge, and pylons to help other drivers see your vehicle pulled over on the side of the road.

