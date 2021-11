The end of Arcane Act 1 is heartbreaking. After spending the majority of three episodes watching sisters Vi and Powder protect each other after a heist in Piltover goes wrong, they are separated following an explosion that leads to disastrous consequences. It’s a cliffhanger that might make you anxious to watch Act 2, which makes it that much more disappointing when the sisters are relegated to supporting character status in the second part of Arcane. For Act 3 to truly tie things up and cement Arcane as a top-tier animated fantasy series, it needs to redirect the focus towards Vi and Powder, who now goes by a more iconic name: Jinx.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO