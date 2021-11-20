ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IPod Mod Puts Pi Zero In New Bod

By Michael Shaub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe sure love to see nicely designed products get a new lease on life. Just as the new Raspberry Pi Zero 2 was being announced, [production] was stuffing an original RPi Zero into an old iPod’s case. [production] cites several previous, similar projects that showed how to interface...

