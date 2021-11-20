ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors' Chris Boucher: Finally shows up Friday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Boucher chipped in 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcsportsedge.com

Chris Boucher came out of nowhere for a decent game w/o Pascal Siakam

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. There were three games on Thursday night as the Raptors beat the...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Big Men Finally Come Through as Blazers Down Raptors

The Portland Trail Blazers knocked off the Toronto Raptors 118-113 on Monday night, taking their record to 7-8, 6-1 at the Moda Center. The victory wasn’t easy. Both teams made runs and rallies, keeping the outcome in doubt down to the final minute. But the Blazers had the extra play, the extra shot, and just enough extra “Oomph!” to secure the scoreboard when the clock expired.
NBA
Reuters

Fred VanVleet puts up 32 as Raptors top 76ers

Fred VanVleet scored 32 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 24.8 seconds remaining, and the Toronto Raptors defeated the host Philadelphia 76ers 115-109 on Thursday. Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby contributed 20 each and Chris Boucher had 17 for the Raptors, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Scottie Barnes contributed 13 points and nine rebounds.
NBA
AllRaptors

Chris Boucher Begins to Find His Groove Amid Tumultuous Contract Year

You can't fault Chris Boucher for saying he's not thinking about his contract situation. When I asked him about it Saturday night he said the obvious thing: No, it's not on his mind. Was he lying? That would imply intent. But what was Boucher supposed to say? "Yes, Aaron, I've been playing badly because I can't stop thinking about my contract." Of course not.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Fantasy
Sportsnet.ca

Coming off a nightmare start, Raptors' Boucher starting to turn a corner

The start Chris Boucher had to the 2020-21 season was a revelation, an ode to the most pleasant of statistical aberrations and one of the most joyous months for a player in Toronto Raptors history if you are the type to take pleasure in unlikely fortune landing on someone who had been skipped over more than once.
NBA
FanSided

Raptors: Precious Achiuwa’s inconsistency shows Toronto needs size

For the second season in a row, the Toronto Raptors appear to have some questions about who they play the center position. Long gone are the disappointments that were Alex Len and Aron Baynes, as their presence on the roster has been replaced by veteran Canadian center Khem Birch and second-year big Precious Achiuwa.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors' VanVleet, Boucher, Achiuwa questionable Monday vs. Trail Blazers

The Toronto Raptors announced Sunday that Fred VanVleet (groin), Chris Boucher (back) and Precious Achiuwa (shoulder) are all questionable to play Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers. VanVleet and Achiuwa both missed Saturday's loss to the Detroit Pistons, while Chris Boucher has yet to miss a game this season. Yuta...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hoopsrumors.com

Raptors Notes: Boucher, Dragic, Siakam, Banton

Nothing has gone as planned for Raptors big man Chris Boucher this season and it’s hard for him to explain why, writes Doug Smith of The Toronto Star. After a breakout season in 2020/21 in which he averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 60 games, Boucher has seen his playing time cut nearly in half as his numbers across the board have plummeted. His shooting has been particularly troubling as he has dropped from 51.4% to 37.2% from the field and from 38.3% to 18.4% from three-point range.
NBA
Yardbarker

Raptors Continue to Show Major Defensive Issues in Blowout Loss to Jazz

Defense was never supposed to be the problem for the Toronto Raptors. This was a team built with a defense-first attitude from the top down. It was a team that wanted to wreak havoc on a nightly basis and make opposing teams miserable every time they took the court. For the first couple of weeks, that's who the Raptors were.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

10 things: Raptors showing no progress as losses pile up

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 119-103 loss to the Utah Jazz. One -- The Raptors continue to slide with no end in sight. Sure, it was a very tough matchup against a veteran opponent with designs on contending, but you would at least expect to see some marginal improvements after two off days. But there was no progress made between this game and their other losses in their 1-6 slide, only more of the same. From the news of OG Anunoby picking up a hip pointer and being sidelined for "a while" to the total schooling the Raptors received in the second half, it was just a terrible day all around for the franchise.
NBA
numberfire.com

Raptors' Precious Achiuwa (shoulder) available on Friday

Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Achiuwa has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Kings. Our models expect him to play 14.4 minutes against Sacramento. Achiuwa's Friday projection includes 5.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and...
NBA
AllRaptors

Yuta Watanabe Shows Why He'll Have a Spot in the Raptors' Rotation

With Ja Morant coming downhill off a pick-and-roll like a freight train, Boucher was put in an impossible position. Backpedaling was of no use. Morant bore down on him, picked up his dribble, and erupted for a ferocious tomahawk dunk as Boucher watched on helplessly with one hand in the air.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors underdogs at Pacers on Friday NBA odds

The Toronto Raptors will be looking to tally consecutive wins for the first time in over three weeks when they close out a six-game road trip in Indiana on Friday night as four-point road underdogs on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Toronto is coming off a 126-113...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Raptors Notes: Birch, Anunoby, Watanabe, Boucher, Banton

Raptors center Khem Birch has already been ruled out for Friday’s game in Indiana, tweets Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca. It’ll be the fifth game in a row that Birch has missed, but head coach Nick Nurse doesn’t view the swelling in the big man’s right knee as a serious issue.
NBA
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy