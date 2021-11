WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department collected 367 guns this past weekend during a buy-back event. Winston-Salem mayor, Allen Joines their city, like most, has been seeing an increase in gun violence. Event's like this, are a part of a multi-faceted approach to deal with that. “I think it just demonstrates that the city is very concerned and serious about addressing the gun violence issue. We can’t do it with a single event such as the gun buy-back but it’s one piece of the whole mosaic of addressing gun violence,” Joines said.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO