BOSTON (CBS) — Inside the winning locker room at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Patriots head Coach Bill Belichick had to dampen the mood when addressing his team. “All right, look,” he said. “It’s Wednesday night. It’s Wednesday night, and we’ve got a really short week here. We want everybody ready to go.” Such is the reality for NFL teams when facing the unpleasant turnaround of a game on Sunday followed by a game on Thursday night. It comes for every team, so the challenge isn’t unique. And with Thursday Night Football becoming a regular part of the NFL season over the past...

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO