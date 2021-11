The 2022 Chevy Corvette has been ranked as one of the 10 least reliable cars on the market today. According to non-profit consumer organization Consumer Reports, the 2022 Chevy Corvette was given a reliability score of 13 out of 100. The lower the number, the less reliable a vehicle is. The 13 out of 100 score places the 2022 Chevy Corvette in fifth with regard to Consumer Reports’ 10 Least Reliable Cars list, slotting in between the Chevy Silverado in fourth, which scored 11 out of 100, and the Volvo XC90, which scored 17 out of 100. The least-reliable vehicle in the list was the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE, which scored 5 out of 100.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO