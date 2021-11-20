ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jason Hahn
 5 days ago

Posted on March 25, 2019 by Jason Hahn | 0 Comments. On Thursday, Microsoft reported that a team of researchers effectively...

Pocket-lint.com

How to see who's tracking you online and how to easily stop it

(Pocket-lint) - If you've become hyper-aware of being tracked online and having your data collected without your explicit consent, you've arrived at the right place. We describe how to stop yourself from being tracked, or how to limit it anyway. Who is collecting your data and why?. First, understand that...
INTERNET
TheConversationCanada

Robots can be companions, caregivers, collaborators — and social influencers

In the mid-1990s, there was research going on at Stanford University that would change the way we think about computers. The Media Equation experiments were simple: participants were asked to interact with a computer that acted socially for a few minutes after which, they were asked to give feedback about the interaction. Participants would provide this feedback either on the same computer (No. 1) they had just been working on or on another computer (No. 2) across the room. The study found that participants responding on computer No. 2 were far more critical of computer No. 1 than those responding...
ENGINEERING
TrendHunter.com

Portable Professional Technology Chargers

The VogDUO 100W Wall Charger is a speedy power access solution for professionals in need of a way to maintain connectivity when working from home, the office or out in the field. The device is characterized by its four-in-one design that has a total of three USB-C ports along with one USB-A port, which are capable of pumping out a total of 100W of power at once thanks to GaN Technology within. This makes the charger suited for smartphones and tablets, but also compatible with laptops.
ELECTRONICS
featureweekly.com

The new ‘Buy now, pay later’ feature in Microsoft Edge is the definition of bloatware

Last year, Microsoft unveiled its all-new Edge browser, which is driven by the open-source Chromium engine rather than the proprietary Microsoft rendering engine used in the previous edition (and Internet Explorer). The browser has been highly received, as it adds a slew of useful features to the fast Chromium engine, but not all of Microsoft’s suggestions have proven successful. The most recent example is a new tool that allows users to pay interest on internet purchases directly from their browser.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately On Your iPhone, According To Privacy Experts

In your never-ending quest to keep your iPhone and other tech devices as secure as possible, you might make assumptions about the danger of certain apps, while overlooking the real dangers of others. Given how often we hear about privacy concerns with Facebook and Instagram (just two examples), it’s perfectly understandable why you might be more suspicious of social media apps. But they aren’t the only ones that are contributing to a less safe situation for you, according to privacy experts. Yousun Allen, CEO at Yosun UV Printer, spoke with SHEFinds.com about the one app you should delete immediately on your iPhone. And it’s probably not the one you think.
CELL PHONES
featureweekly.com

The web version of WhatsApp now includes a sticker maker

The web version of WhatsApp has been updated to include a built-in custom Sticker Maker that allows you to turn regular photographs from your computer into stickers that can be transferred via the messaging service. To get to it, go to the attachments icon, Pick Sticker, and then choose a picture to upload. The feature will be available in WhatsApp’s desktop apps in the coming week, in addition to its web version.
CELL PHONES
Variety

In Asia’s Influencer-Led Economy Video Platforms Have Less Use for Agencies, VidCon Told

Online platforms are connecting influencers with brands in ways that are cutting out agencies and other traditional middlemen, according to panelists at the influencer and content creator convention, VidCon Asia. The event was held Thursday as an in-person event at Singapore’s Suntec Convention Centre, as part of the Singapore Media Festival. TikTok executives pointed to the platform’s Open Application Campaign, a feature that allows creators to apply directly to be a part of brand campaigns, as an example of the ways influencers and brands are increasingly streamlined. “Once an OAC is live, the brand will be able to review the short list of...
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Delete these 7 Android apps before it costs you big bucks; spot fake LinkedIn alerts

We've written before about the Joker malware that steals personal data from your Android phone. As a "Trojan," Joker can infiltrate your phone and sign you up for expensive subscription services that you might not notice on your credit card bill until you've already made a few monthly payments. Tatyana Shishkova, a malware analyst at security firm Kaspersky has found some infected apps in the Google Play Store.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
AFP

Apple sues Israeli spyware maker for targeting its users

Apple on Tuesday sued the Israeli spyware maker at the center of the Pegasus surveillance scandal, seeking to block NSO Group from targeting the over one billion iPhones in circulation. Apple says there are 1.65 billion active Apple devices worldwide, including over a billion iPhones.
BUSINESS

