Lowry shares the lead at the DP World Tour Championship

By Photography: Getty Images
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Open Champion Shane Lowry fired a seven-under-par round of 65 to take a share of the halfway lead in the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai along with Sam Horsfield and John Catlin, as opening round leader Rory McIlroy slipped a shot back after a double-bogey finish. McIlroy followed...

Sports
