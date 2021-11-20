Adelphi Music Factory releases remix of their track ‘Believe In You’

Today, following on from its original release last month, Electric Polar Bears & tyDi’s “You Never Know” receives a massive rework with twelve remixes out now!. Since its release in October, “You Never Know” has surpassed over 300,000 streams and recently debuted onto Sirius XM’s BPM radio station on Thursday, November 11th. The original is now receiving a number of unique remixes from talented producers across the world including producers ETC! ETC!, SOMMERS UK, Criminal Sounds, Freshcobar & Lavelle Dupree, +LMNTS, Romi Lux, Yan Weinstock, Wæde Wätts, Vaco, Save The Rabbits, Thomas Crown and XÆRA. The remix pack features remixes that span across all genres – from moombah beats to hardstyle dance. The 12 artists showcase and put their own creative spin on the original that will have fans across all genres of dance jamming along!

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO