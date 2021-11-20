ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelphi Music Factory releases remix of their track ‘Believe In You’

mixmag.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern production and DJ group Adelphi Music Factory have released their latest single - a ‘New Yorkshire Remix’ of their track, ‘Believe In You’. It dropped yesterday on imprint Beat Factory, one month after the release of the original. Read this next: 14 of the best feel-good house...

mixmag.net

this song is sick

Listen to NERO’s First Release in 2 Years, a New Remix of “No Rival!”

Dubstep favorite NERO has been on a long break, with seemingly no end in sight. Until now, that is, with a new release via Anjunadeep. Earlier this week, the legendary group dropped a remix of “No Rival!“, a collaboration by Lakou Muzik and Joseph Ray. Ray is actually one of the members of NERO, and this remix sees him reunite with fellow NERO member Daniel Stephens to reimagine his original version.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

​ANNA releases two remixes of Orbital’s ‘Belfast’ for its 30th anniversary

Brazilian techno DJ ANNA has just dropped two new versions of Orbital’s ‘Belfast’, marking its 30th anniversary. Released yesterday, November 10, ANNA’s remix pack features two altered versions of the Kent-born duo’s enormous 1991 released track. The pack boasts a rave-ready ‘Techno Remix’ adding tribal drums with a darker sound,...
MUSIC
NME

Big Thief announce new 20-track album ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’

Big Thief have announced details of a new 20-track double album – ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’ will come out in February via 4AD. The record was first touted in a recent interview with vocalist Adrianne Lenker, and is being previewed by new single ‘Time Escaping’, which can be heard below. It follows the band’s two records from 2019, ‘U.F.O.F.’ and ‘Two Hands’.
MUSIC
floridanewswire.com

Vandi Lynnae releases remix album ‘The Beginning’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Nov 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Releasing just one album was never going to be enough for Indianapolis singer-songwriter Vandi Lynnae, who released her album “The Beginning” earlier this year. Wanting to explore her music one step further, Lynnae decided to transform her heartfelt pop album into an infectious EDM record curated of 20 songs, 9 of which are remixed from the original project.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
edmsauce.com

tyDi & Electric Polar Bears Debut Massive 12 Track Remix Pack got “You Never Know”

Today, following on from its original release last month, Electric Polar Bears & tyDi’s “You Never Know” receives a massive rework with twelve remixes out now!. Since its release in October, “You Never Know” has surpassed over 300,000 streams and recently debuted onto Sirius XM’s BPM radio station on Thursday, November 11th. The original is now receiving a number of unique remixes from talented producers across the world including producers ETC! ETC!, SOMMERS UK, Criminal Sounds, Freshcobar & Lavelle Dupree, +LMNTS, Romi Lux, Yan Weinstock, Wæde Wätts, Vaco, Save The Rabbits, Thomas Crown and XÆRA. The remix pack features remixes that span across all genres – from moombah beats to hardstyle dance. The 12 artists showcase and put their own creative spin on the original that will have fans across all genres of dance jamming along!
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Fabio & Grooverider to head up one-off show at Royal Festival Hall

Fabio & Grooverider will headline a one-off show alongside the Outlook Orchestra highlighting the history of drum 'n' bass next year. Covering a rich 25 years of the genre's history, the performance on January 29 at London's Royal Festival Hall will be Fabio & Grooverider’s first collaboration with the dynamic orchestra.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Jinjer release “Disclosure!” music video

Ukrainian metal powerhouse Jinjer have unleashed a music video for their track titled “Disclosure!” — check out the clip below. The tune appears on the band’s most recent album on Napalm Records dubbed ‘Wallflowers.’. A presser states, “With a fiery opening, “Disclosure!” cuts sharp like a razor blade without making...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Danny L Harle releases new remix by VTSS

Progressive rave artist Danny L Harle has released a high-speed remix of track ‘Boing Boat’ from Mixmag cover star VTSS. The track sees the Polish DJ and producer convert the track from an already frenzied rap by MC Boing to even greater intensities. It presents itself as a relentless ‘digital noise’, with interwoven glitch sounds to channel a euro-dance inspired ‘donk rhythm’.
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

W.A. Production releases Factory Expansion 3 for Ascension

W.A. Production has announced the release of brand new sounds for the Ascension virtual instrument. Factory Expansion 3 for Ascension contains 134 presets, including pads, synths, orchestral sounds, bass, arps, plucks, chords, sequences, leads, fx, and more. We just keep coming up with new ideas for this powerful plugin, and...
ELECTRONICS
mixmag.net

Fallon releases new single ‘My Own’

Irish producer and DJ Fallon dropped his new single, ‘My Own’, on Friday. It’s been dubbed as an ‘infectious tech house track from the get-go’. On the new track, Fallon told Mixmag: “I began this tune in the middle of winter during lockdown while I was craving and missing the club scene. I wanted to make a big, pumping club tune and base it all around the huge Whitney vocal, who I've always wanted to sample in a track.”
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Lane 8 Releases New Dreamy Track ‘What Have You Done To Me’

Lane 8 is back with a new magical track. Arctic Lake’s dreamy vocals are at the core throughout ‘What Have You Done To Me.’ Lane 8’s builds are always crazy tension builders and I think this one might be his finest. It pulls you in like never before as risers surge with energy. I was not expecting the drop on this one at all. Originally, I thought this was going to be more chill but the drop is filled with life and bounce.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Four Tet accuses Domino of removing albums from streaming services

In Four Tet’s continuing legal dispute with his former label, Domino Records, the imprint has now reportedly removed three of the producer’s albums from streaming platforms. “This is heartbreaking to me,” said Four Tet, real name Kieran Hebden, on Twitter yesterday. “I’m so upset to see that Domino has removed...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

BLACK GIRL / WHITE GIRL announce new vinyl, ‘777 Squadron’

Netherlands-based duo BLACK GIRL / WHITE GIRL have announced their next release: a four-track compilation on label Balkan Vinyl, released on November 24 on Bandcamp and 303 limited hand-numbered 12 inches. The compilation is ‘loaded with Dance Mania-influenced belters’ which orbit the realms of Chicago and Detroit. Read this next:...
ROCK MUSIC
mixmag.net

Pete Tong: “It's important to support local clubland"

Pete Tong speaks to Ralph Moore about Ibiza Classics, "unfinished business" with Goldie and the protecting the electronic music scene post-pandemic. Pete Tong isn't one to stand still for too long. As we catch up early one Monday morning, he's back in London after time spent in LA, returning to his native UK due to missing his extended family — both ravers and relatives.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Ash Roy announces new EP 'Synchronized'

Ash Roy is releasing a new 4-track EP on November 26. 'Synchronized' EP will be released through Soupherb Records and will be available on November 26. It is available to pre-order now. The EP includes two original tracks and two remixes. Read this next: 48 of the best 90s techno...
MUSIC
5mag.net

New heat as Tuff Culture remixes “Good For You”

UK Garage label Garage Shared drops it like it’s white hot on the new remix from Tuff Culture. The original mix of Soulecta and Lee Walker’s “Good For You” was released in March 2021. Coming up next week, the smooth, pop-drenched garage gem gets cut up into a bassbin frenzy on the remix by Tuff Culture:
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Marco Faraone Releases Two New Tunes on Factory 93 Records

Italian DJ and producer Marco Faraone heads to Factory 93 Records with two tracks, “Timeless” and “Mirror Games,” in tow. Factory 93 Records has been off to the races with some fantastic tunes gracing the label since its debut earlier this year. Focused on the vast soundscape of house and techno, the label already delivered releases from the likes of Eli Brown, Township Rebellion, and Will Clarke, among others. Now, they’ve looked to sensational Italian artist Marco Faraone to offer up even more immersive soundscapes to explore with the release of Timeless / Mirror Games.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Swing Ting's Balraj Singh Samrai releases new solo project exploring grief

Swing Ting’s Balraj Singh Samrai has launched a new audiovisual project focusing on his personal struggle with grief. Supported by MIF Sounds, Singh Samrai’s work covers loss in a South Asian household during the pandemic. This audio-visual project results in a snapshot in time of a family dealing with loss yet able to see new beginnings.
CELEBRITIES

