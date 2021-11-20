Public Records: Muskingum County Real Estate Transfers

1878 Robert and Marsha Young to Justin Stiegler and Katelyn Jordan, 150 Meadowhaven Drive, Zanesville, $249,900

1879 Justin Stiegler and Katelyn Jordan to Jeffrey and Lisa Wilson, 1933 Myrtle Ave., Zanesville, $150,000

1880 Claudine Romine to Andrew Robbins, 1731 Ridge Ave., Zanesville, $59,000

1881 Just One Properties LLP to 301-309 Main St. LLC, 301 and 309 Main St., Zanesville, $310,000

1882 Charles Mohler and Holly Hendershot to Ashleigh and Jared Willard, 6245 Tanglewood Drive, Nashport, $292,000

1883 Taylor and Brooke Wells to Billie and Colleen Rush, 621 St. Louis Ave., Zanesville, $159,200

1884 Daniel Patton to Gavin Decker, 1034 Adair Ave., Zanesville, $75,000

1885 Mark Manbeavers to Taylor and Brooke Wells, 935 Blossom Lane, Zanesville, $206,500

1886 Bruner Bland Company Inc. to Justin and Kristina Smith, 84.869 acres, Butterbean Ridge Road, Philo, $207,000

1887 Countrytyme Land Specialists Ltd. to Eric and Jiahui Gayetsky, 5.251 acres, Blue Rock Church Road, Chandlersville, $57,600

1888 Countrytyme Land Specialists Ltd. to George Rapp, 5.011 and 5.266 acres, Blue Rock Church Road, Chandlersville, $169,000

1889 Carol Slayer to Jerry and Sharon Miller, 130 Basin St., Frazeysburg, $145,000

1890 Shelter Investments Ltd. to Allison Bruce, 1115 Ohio St., Zanesville, $75,000

1891 Patrick Tanner to Shadley and Jennifer Delancy, 40.95 acre split, Frazeysburg Road, Nashport, $225,225

1892 Ohio Rentals II LLC to Ashten Ray, 1435 Bluff St., Zanesville, $73,000

1893 Joseph McElhaney, Diann and Jeffrey Fish to Heather Wolfe, 3440 Bowers Lane, Zanesville, $249,900

Nov. 2

1894 Shane Spence to Ian Millfelt and Meghan Anderson, 187 Third St., Frazeysburg, $153,000

1895 Shawn Dennis to Michael and Renae Wilks, Lot 2, Bruner-Fairall Subdivision, Perryton Road, Frazeysburg, $48,000

1896 Brian and Renée Lane to Matthew Shinn and George Roskwitalski, 1520 Euclid Ave., Zanesville, $11,900

1897 Joyce Tabler to Yessabel Ross, 1850 Newark Road, Zanesville, $245,000

Nov. 3

1898 Jason and Sharon Hoover to Jonathan and Mary Weaver, 1015 Butterbean Ridge Road, Philo, $100,000

1899 Madison English to Anthony and Jennifer Roberts, 3905 Wesley Chapel Road, Zanesville, $113,450

1900 Jon and Jennifer Agin to Jankerty Farm LLC, 5.42 acres, Old Gate Road, Dresden, $40,000

1901 Matthew Durben to Scott and Teresa Brocklehurst, 8515 Frazeysburg Road, Dresden, $112,000

1902 Agri Soils Ltd. LLC to Michael Dells, 15 acre remainder/New Survey, Crock Road, Zanesville, $70,000

1903 Thomas Kuhn to Sidnye Moore and Chase Lucas, 212 Westview Drive, New Concord, $160,000

1904 Jeffrey Wickham to Melissa Barnes, 2437 Geneva Drive, Zanesville, $171,000

1905 Sirrom Rentals LLC to Erika Scott, 169 Main St., Philo, $104,000

1906 Virginia Adams to Brandon Burkett, 3185 Wayne Ridge Road, Zanesville, $60,000

1907 Bonnie Laubert to Tori Dennis, 900 Orchard Hill Road, Zanesville, $164,000

1908 Allen and Linda Sue Mayle to Staci Saiz, 853 Larzelere Ave., Zanesville, $96,000

1909 Brandon Brewer to Shane Maurer, 3695 Hayfield Road, Dresden, $264,900

1910 David Norman and Nathan Williams to Muskingum County Senior Services Advisory Counsel, 1208 Melrose Ave. Zanesville $2,000.

1911 John Wofter and Janice Aperfine to Maysville Regional Water District, 5495 Crock Road, Zanesville, $16,000

Nov. 4

1912 Margaret Blair to Renno Delaney, 1238 Putnam Ave., Zanesville, $30,500

1913 Robert and Maria Houston to Samuel Montgomery, 1352 Coopermill Road, Zanesville, $133,000

1914 Michaeland Megan Schreiber to Ryan and Megan Collins, 3865 Gorsuch Road, Nashport, $325,000

1915 Tom Williams to Deep Roots Investments Corporation, 4055 Pinecrest Drive, Zanesville, $104,599.19

1916 Roy Higgins II to Brandon and Kelly Haist, 1174 Fattler Ridge Road, Philo, $238,900

1917 William Holdsworth to Lori and David Simpson, 1978 Leslie Drive, Zanesville, $210,000

Nov. 5

1918 J&J Muskingum Real Estate LLC to Janice Wunder and Jeremy Casey, 1060 Andy Drive, New Concord, $300,000

1919 Countrytyme Land Specialists Ltd. to Aaron and Jennifer O'Brien, 20.011 acres, Blue Rock Church Road, Chandlersville, $135,000

1920 Erin Work (Tigner) to Quade Joseph, 2640 Red Fox Drive, Duncan Falls, $33,000

1921 Stephanie Miller to Pamela Noll, 3684 Colony Hill Drive, Zanesville, $149,900

1922 Roger Balogh to Austin Buty, 1.0 acre, New Riley Road, Dresden, $7,000

1923 Corry and Regan Hazen to Alison Hazen and Logan Stipes, 5.0 acre split, Sand Ridge Road, Zanesville, $17,491.50

1924 Tad Sowers to Ellen Roe, 7115 East Pike, Zanesville, $37,500

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

Nov. 1

E1146 Dennis and Malinda McWilliams to David McWilliams and Paul Girton, 1072 Georgian Way, Zanesville

E1147 Joan Neff to Ricky Neff, 1245 Lodge Road, Norwich

E1148 Gary Hursey to Aaron and Logan Bates, 1155 Zane Grey Road, Norwich

E1149 Stacie Smith to Stacie Smith and Nathan Boyle, 7645 Pioneer Drive, Blue Rock

E1150 Paul Thompson to Linda Thompson, 2860 Ash Meadows Blvd., Zanesville

E1151 Connie L. Hamilton to William and Lora Hamilton, 911 Main Street, Dresden

E1152 William Harlan to Christine Harlan, 2.98, 1.0407, 0.54 acres and Lots 3 to 4, Hartman Subdivision, Duncan Falls

E1153 Sarah Hayes to Raymond Mayle, 646 Pine St., Zanesville

E1154 David Boothe to Rebecca Boothe, 6540 Lookout Drive, Nashport

E1155 Scott Johnston to Roxanne Johnston, 3325 Harper Drive, Nashport

E1156 Saundra Noland to Tina Kuhn, 1394 Dewey St., Dresden

E1157 Saundra Noland to Tina Kuhn, 1240 Keen St., Zanesville

E1158 Michael Collard to Casey Stevens, 19.059 acres, Dilts Lane, Mount Perry

E1159 Michael Collard to Casey Stevens, 153.01 and 30.32 acres, 6985 Lower Kroft Road, Mount Perry

Nov. 2

E1160 Ashley Johnson to Wooden Building Ltd. LLC, 1055 Blue Ave., Zanesville

E1161 George Morrison to Martha Morrison, 1409 Ohio St., Zanesville

E1162 Martha Morrison to Martha and Christopher Morrison, 1409 Ohio St., Zanesville

E1163 Robert Foster to Robert and Deidra Foster, 3109 Dale Road, Zanesville

E1164 Sherry Richards to Kristin Richards, 4085 Pinecrest Drive, Zanesville

Nov. 3

E1165 Erin Barlow to Katherine Taylor, 827 Locust Ave., Zanesville

E1166 Hiram Ihinger to H. Glenn Ihinger, 4925 Rider Road, Roseville

E1167 Timothy Coss to Steven Ross, 2433 Arlington Court, Zanesville

E1168 Thomas and Janis Paul to Melanie Delong, 5.01 and 34.38 acres, Cutler Lake Road, Blue Rock

E1169 Brenda ABronker to Brent Krause, 54 Nora Ave., Frazeysburg

Nov. 4

E1170 John Hammer to Patricia Hammer, 6155 Fultonrose Road, Roseville

E1171 Dale and Becky Cale to Mollie Mullen, Emily and Ethan Cale, 35, 12.59, 61.02, and 0.33 acres, Poverty Ridge Road, Blue Rock

E1172 Mollie Mullen, Emily and Ethan Cale to Mollie Mullen, Emily and Ethan Cale, 35, 12.59, 61.02, and 0.33 acres, Poverty Ridge Road, Blue Rock

E1173 Larry Potts to Michael Jr. and Debra Tahyi, Part Lot 102, Fair Oaks, Moxahala Avenue, Zanesville

E1174 Tyler Miller to Tyler and Breanna Miller, 1070 Dietz Lane, Zanesville

E1175 Garland Real Estate LLC to Garland Real Estate LLC, 430 Liberty Road, New Concord

E1176 Donna Longaberger to Jerry Longaberger, 1346 Chestnut St., Dresden

E1177 Chris Edwards to Kris Edwards, 6195 Virginia Road, Nashport

E1178 Brian Minton to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1146 Greenwood Ave., Zanesville

E1179 James and Mary Mayle to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 948 Hughes St., Zanesville

E1180 Charles Perry Sr. to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1077 Greenwood Ave., Zanesville

E1181 Evertt and Dora Styers to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 715 Warwick Ave., Zanesville

E1182 Monastery of St. Jude Thaddeus to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 317 Wayne Ave., Zanesville

E1183 Hiram Ihinger to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 235 Washington St., Roseville

E1184 Robert and Stacey Ward to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1413 Stanberry Ave., Zanesville

E1185 Inez Kirkbride to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 527 Morrison Ave., Zanesville

E1186 Wesley Luckett to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 157 Chaney St., Roseville

E1187 Sarah and Charles Swisher to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 9727 Bethlehem Road, Blue Rock

E1188 Charles Carr to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 167 Pine St., Zanesville

E1189 Teddy Rutter to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 428 Abington Ave., Zanesville

E1190 Jesse Posey III to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 543 Woodlawn Ave., Zanesville

E1191 Mary Cocherl to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1321 Crown St., Zanesville

E1192 Debbie Fesler (Campbell) to Debbie and Richard Campbell, 3795 Mona Drive, Zanesville

E1193 Robert Winkle to Jason Winkle, 6140 Virginia Road, Nashport

Nov. 5

E1194 Carolyn Rider to Edward and Caroline Rider, 922 Indiana St., Zanesville

E1195 Edward Rider to Edward and Caroline Rider, 1016 Arch St., Zanesville

E1196 Sally Tompkins to Tiki Brown, Nine parcels, 607 Larzelere Ave., Zanesville, et. al.

E1197 Rueben Morgan to Christopher Morgan, 1714 West Main St., Zanesville

E1198 LeeFinney to Shane Finney, 1835 Jackson Road, Zanesville