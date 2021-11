On Nov. 22, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) reported its third-quarter earnings and revenue, which beat market forecasts. The fact that many workers are now heading back to the office — and hence not as reliant on ZOOM video conferencing technology — has put the brakes on sales growth to some degree. As of 9:45 am EST today, ZM stock fell 15.80% in value.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO