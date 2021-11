We were thrilled to turn this client’s kitchen vision into reality from the initial design drawings to the final finishing touches on their dream kitchen and great room. We wanted to incorporate all their thoughts and ideas while balancing the proportions of a very large volume space with varying ceiling heights. The kitchen has 1” thick doors and is from our custom Ken Kelly Signature Collection in a custom white and admiral blue finish with gold accents. The soffit by the range hood was built forward to accept the crown molding. The tile work is amazing throughout. The wet bar became a two-sided butler’s pantry connecting the kitchen to the dining room with a sink, wine cooler, and built-in custom storage on both sides. If you look closely at the fireplace wall-unit cabinetry, you’ll see master carpentry at its best with the edges of the cabinetry cut and custom carved/sculpted to hug each stone going up the length of the fireplace. The height of the wall unit was determined by having the molding kiss the underside of the balcony to determine the perfect proportions for each side of the wall unit. The resulting great room is perfect for family entertaining. Our greatest privilege is knowing that this family will be creating many happy memories in their beautiful new kitchen.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 9 DAYS AGO