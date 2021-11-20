ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to get the 2 for 1 Special achievement in Splitgate

By Caleb Greer
gamepur.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo unlock the 2 for 1 Special achievement in Splitgate, you’ll need to get a collateral with the Sniper Rifle — meaning you’ll have to kill two opponents with one bullet. The Sniper Rifle is a high-powered weapon, and a single shot has the ability to travel through multiple enemies in...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Achievements

Welcome to IGN's complete list of Forza Horizon 5 achievements including secret Achievements. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore. Click on an Achievement below to see a full guide. In total, there are 53 Achievements.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Halo Infinite: How to Get ‘Make a Little Noise’ Achievement

If you’re looking to start grinding your way through all of the achievements in Halo Infinite, then the multiplayer opens up plenty of opportunities to earn some Gamerscore. One of the easiest to unlock when you know-how is the ‘Make a Little Noise’ achievement in Halo Infinite, and in this guide, we’ll run you through exactly how to get it for yourself.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get a Mythic medal in Halo Infinite – Slaying with Style achievement guide

The Mythic medals in Halo Infinite are some of the hardest ones to achieve in the game. They require you to take out enemies in a specific fashion, but all of them feature you earning multiple kills without dying. If you earn a Mythic medal during a Halo Infinite match, you’ll unlock the Slaying with Style achievement. In this guide, we’re going to break down one of the easiest ways for you to receive this achievement and get a Mythic medal.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get Fit to Print achievement in Forza Horizon 5

In Forza Horizon 5, players have been having a hard time getting their hands on the Fit to Print achievement. The description of this 30 gamerscore reward states, “Take photos of 200 different cars for horizon promo.” However, this is not what’s required to get this pesky achievement. The game...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffa#Fps#Quickplay#The Sniper Rifle#Team Shotty Snipers#Strategy Headshots
gameranx.com

Halo Infinite: How To Get ALL Multiplayer Achievements EASILY

Currently, there are 50 multiplayer achievements for Halo Infinite, and we all know how much cheevo hunters despise multiplayer achievements. About 30 of those achievements are related to challenges you must accomplish while in an online game — ranging from capturing flags, using melee weapons for kills, marking targets and so on. These can be some of the most absolutely annoying to complete, because multiplayer is inherently chaotic. You already know why multiplayer achievements are annoying! You have to change your playstyle in a desperate attempt to do something you really have no business doing in the first place. It doesn’t help your game win. It just gets in the way, and if you’re looking for a better way of unlocking these frustrating achievements, you’re in luck.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to farm Riftborn Regalia in Genshin Impact

Riftborn Regalia is an ascension material in Genshin Impact that players will need to upgrade certain characters and weapons. The Riftborn Regalia will drop from the Golden Wolflord, a boss that can be found to the south of Mt. Kanna on Tsurumi Island in Inazuma. You will need to complete...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to level up quickly in Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 almost immediately faced an issue with an exorbitant amount of players running XP farming servers in the Battlefield Portal. As such, Dice removed the ability to gain progression within these servers. You still level up playing the core Portal modes, but there is one reliable leveling method players can use in the main game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to farm Dark Market Credits fast in Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone

Hazard Zone is Battlefield 2042’s version of a hardcore sandbox survival shooter akin to Hunt: Showdown or The Cycle: Frontier. In this mode, players have to spend Dark Market Credits to purchase their equipment: everything from sidearms all the way to passive perks has to be bought before the match, and is lost if players fail to extract. The only way to generate more Dark Market Credits in Battlefield 2042 is to perform well in Hazard Zone matches, getting lots of kills and successfully extracting with Data Drives in your backpack. Conversely, going on a loss streak can leave you broke and unable to buy the equipment you need in order to stabilize.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamepur.com

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is getting a surprise beta in December

The asymmetrical multiplayer game, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, takes heavy inspiration from games like Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th. It turned some heads when it was announced last week and is scheduled for a full launch in 2022. Bandai Namco also announced a beta for PC, but no release window was given until now.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Dedicated fans bring back PlayStation Home

The online social space, PlayStation Home, was shut down over six years ago. Fans haven’t given up hope, clamoring for some sort of revival or follow-up on PlayStation 4 that never really happened. There was Atom Universe, a very similar title, but it was missing the spark many felt with PlayStation Home. Luckily for those fans, that spark doesn’t have to die out.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Halo Infinite modders are already making new vehicles

It’s only been one week since Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta launch on Steam, during which time it’s almost doubled Battlefield 2042’s player numbers. With that many people playing, you can bet there are plenty of mods in the works — and they’re starting to make big changes to Infinite’s vehicles.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

The End event is coming to Fortnite on December 4

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be drawing to a close on December 4 as the new event, called The End, has been confirmed to take place on that date by Epic Games. As the team typically plays their cards close to their chest there are not too many details on the event. It has been confirmed to lead us into Chapter 3 which is expected to begin a day or two after The End takes place. The End event will take place at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get the Outdated Tech trophy/achievement in Far Cry 6

In order to get the Outdated Tech trophy in Far Cry 6, you first need to get the Techmaster Band wrist gear, which is the only way you can sabotage alarms. The most reliable (although not the cheapest) way to get the Techmaster Band is to buy it with Yaran Pesos from a fully upgraded Bandidos Barracks. If you don’t have enough metal and medicine to upgrade your barracks that much, the best places to get large quantities of camp resources are Los Bandidos operations and convoy hijacks. You might also be lucky enough to randomly find the Techmaster Band in a crate, during a Treasure Hunt, or for sale at a Juan’s Arms Dealer.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to unlock the They See Me Rollin’ Achievement in DogLife

Rolling around town in a nice vehicle can be an excellent feeling, especially when a high-dollar car like a Lamborghini, Ferrari, or Rolls Royce. Providing a status symbol to show off prowess and success to the world and in DogLife, to an extent, your owner’s success is yours by association. Get that feeling of superiority over the other animals as you cruise along with your nose up. This guide will tell you how you can get a ride in a Rolls Royce to unlock the They See Me Rollin’ achievement.
PETS
gamepur.com

How to fix the no ping to our data centers error in Halo Infinite

One of the more common errors to plague early adopters of Halo Infinite is one that states there is “no ping to our data centers.” Essentially, this means that the game is trying to connect you to its servers but cannot recognize your internet. Supposedly, this is an issue that PC users are running into more than anyone playing on an Xbox console. If you are having this error pop up when you try to play Halo Infinite, here is how to try to fix it.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to Shiny Hunt with the Masuda Method in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The odds of catching a Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are pretty low — 1/4,096 to be exact. These same odds apply to the chance that an egg produced through breeding will hatch a Shiny Pokémon as well. Fortunately, when it comes to breeding, there’s a way you can improve your odds of acquiring a Shiny: The Masuda Method.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy