How to get the 2 for 1 Special achievement in Splitgate

Currently, there are 50 multiplayer achievements for Halo Infinite, and we all know how much cheevo hunters despise multiplayer achievements. About 30 of those achievements are related to challenges you must accomplish while in an online game — ranging from capturing flags, using melee weapons for kills, marking targets and so on. These can be some of the most absolutely annoying to complete, because multiplayer is inherently chaotic. You already know why multiplayer achievements are annoying! You have to change your playstyle in a desperate attempt to do something you really have no business doing in the first place. It doesn’t help your game win. It just gets in the way, and if you’re looking for a better way of unlocking these frustrating achievements, you’re in luck.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO