Boris Johnson’s government is focused on getting “the best bang for the buck” by scaling back on promised plans for new rail lines in the north of England, the deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has said.The government is facing a furious backlash from Conservative MPs and leaders in the north and Midlands, with transport secretary Grant Shapps expected to confirm today that the eastern leg of HS2 will be scrapped between the East Midlands and Leeds.While the government has touted its Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) programme as part of its move towards “levelling up” the country, it is also expected to...

TRAFFIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO