Colorado State

Colorado cannabis companies are betting big on federal action — here's why

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 5 days ago

A quickly consolidating Colorado cannabis sector needs federal legalization to reach...

rockydailynews.com

azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona is poised to become king of cannabis industry

More than a decade ago, the seeds of a new industry were planted in the Grand Canyon State. Voters approved Proposition 203, which created Arizona’s medical marijuana program. The law allowed patients with qualifying conditions to purchase cannabis products from licensed dispensaries. To address demand for medical cannabis, the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) was given regulatory powers over the nascent sector. In the years since, a robust cannabis industry has grown in Arizona within the bounds of Prop 203.
ARIZONA STATE
rockydailynews.com

Always wanted a personalized license plate? Colorado has 63 up for auction

DENVER (KDVR) – Comet, Dancer and Vixon are available as a personalized Colorado license plate during the holiday extravaganza sale hosted by the Colorado Disability Funding Committee. “What better gift can you give than a customized license plate configuration? Proceeds from the sale of these license plate configurations support programs...
COLORADO STATE
TheStreet

Cannabis Company High Tide's Stock Rises on NuLeaf Naturals Buy

Shares of High Tide (HITI) are on the rise after the Canadian cannabis company announced that it would acquire 80% of Denver-based CBD company NuLeaf Naturals. As part of its efforts to branch out into the CBD market and expand its online sales, High Tide is buying 80% NuLeaf Naturals for U.S. $31.24 million, with the option of acquiring the remaining 20% within the next three years.
MARKETS
rockydailynews.com

Next with Kyle Clark full show (11/24/21)

Colorado's vaccination card app is acting up, just as we need it to get into some businesses. – 1939: The year of two Thanksgivings.
COLORADO STATE
rockydailynews.com

The week in bankruptcies: Colorado Homes LLC

Denver area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing – including one with total debt above $1 million – during the week that ended Nov. 12, 2021. Year to date through November 12, 2021, the court recorded 66 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -36% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’s assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure…
DENVER, CO
rockydailynews.com

Affordable Houses Outside Denver Update

Finding an affordable home in Denver proper has been a near-impossible task for many house hunters of late, thanks to a local real estate market that has been red-hot for more than a year. But how far away from downtown must someone move in order to find a place that won’t make a grown wallet cry?
DENVER, CO
rockydailynews.com

Xcel promises to close coal-fired Comanche 3 plant 5 years early

Xcel Energy has agreed to accelerate the closure of its coal-fired Comanche 3 power plant by five years to 2035 as part of a settlement, supported by state, local and union officials, but opposed by environmental groups. Comanche 3 in Pueblo, one of the largest remaining coal-fired power plants in...
PUEBLO, CO
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: This federal action might contribute to Plan B’s model failing

The coming holiday season should be a time of joy, but the crypto-market is down and inflation has been on the rise. Meanwhile, Huobi Research recently published an article looking into the Taper phenomenon and how it could affect Bitcoin’s price in ways few have considered. T meets B. Early...
BUSINESS
CBS Denver

Denver Businesses Weigh Mask Or Vaccine Requirement Options

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver, Jefferson, Adams and Arapahoe Counties will re-establish indoor mask requirements on Wednesday in a turnabout in the progress against COVID-19. A statewide mask requirement was peeled off mid-year, but unvaccinated people were still asked to keep them on. As the requirements go back into effect, businesses will have the option in all the counties of applying for a mask wearing exemption if 95% of workers and customers are vaccinated. There’s already a similar program in Boulder County. “We launched it at the end of September, and so far we have over 300 businesses that are participating,” said Tessa Hale,...
DENVER, CO
rockydailynews.com

Colorado to Require a Four-Page Warning With Marijuana Concentrate Sales

A four-page warning about potential health effects and criminal penalties will accompany marijuana concentrate sales in Colorado by the beginning of 2023, according to the state Marijuana Enforcement Division, but it’s unclear how often those warnings will be handed out. The MED released 476 pages detailing a final adoption order...
COLORADO STATE
rockydailynews.com

Where is the cheapest gas in Colorado? 10 lowest prices on Nov. 24

DENVER (KDVR) — Thanksgiving week is here and if you’re hitting the road to celebrate the holiday, it might be an expensive trip to the gas pump. Gas prices remain high across the country, including right here in Colorado. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas...
COLORADO STATE
Channel 6000

🎧 Mainstream Weedia: Federal Cannabis Reform

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here in the Pacific Northwest, we’ve been living with the reality of legalized marijuana for both recreational and medicinal purposes for quite some time. But, that certainly isn’t the case at the federal level. This week, U.S. Congressman from Oregon Earl Blumenauer joins the show to...
PORTLAND, OR

