Colorado cannabis companies are betting big on federal action — here's why

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver, Jefferson, Adams and Arapahoe Counties will re-establish indoor mask requirements on Wednesday in a turnabout in the progress against COVID-19. A statewide mask requirement was peeled off mid-year, but unvaccinated people were still asked to keep them on. As the requirements go back into effect, businesses will have the option in all the counties of applying for a mask wearing exemption if 95% of workers and customers are vaccinated. There’s already a similar program in Boulder County. “We launched it at the end of September, and so far we have over 300 businesses that are participating,” said Tessa Hale,...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO