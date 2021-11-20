ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Brad’s Home Entertainment

KTLO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKTLO, Classic Hits 101.7 and 99.7...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Joplin Globe

Welcome to the Weekender: Globe's new entertainment newsletter

Welcome to the weekend, and welcome to the Weekender!. This new email newsletter is focused on entertainment options for short-term thinkers (with rare exceptions, but we'll get into that). When I was features editor, our entertainment section was called Enjoy — with its release on Friday, it focused on entertainment options for that weekend.
JOPLIN, MO
froggyweb.com

Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Monday, November 22nd

The American Music Awards were last night: Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood for Favorite Country Artist in male and female categories. Ghostbusters: Afterlife opened in theatres and brought in $44 million. Plus, Scarlett Johansson is working with Marvel again. That and more, in today’s Entertainment Update. XO,. Ryan.
MOVIES
Villages Daily Sun

It's beginning to look a lot like holiday entertainment

The Villages Entertainment is gearing up to get patrons in the holiday spirit. Holiday shows at Villages venues will kick off with Celtic Angels Christmas on Saturday, followed by plenty more productions throughout the season that feature big names as well as local talent. And if you want to give...
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Hits#Ktlo
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Frontrunner JoJo Siwa Reacts to Losing Mirrorball Trophy

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson might not have taken home the Mirrorball Trophy during Monday's Dancing With the Stars finale, but the pair couldn't be more proud of how they performed in Season 30. Coming in second to NBA star Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach in a surprise upset, Siwa and Johnson earned two perfect scores during the finale, as well as the most combined points of any duo throughout the season.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Here’s Why Cindy Was Played By a Different Actress in ‘A Very Brady Christmas’

After The Brady Bunch series ended in 1974, fans missed their favorite television family and all of their easily-solved antics. Thankfully, the Brady’s returned in a couple of special reunions in the 80s, though many noticed that a few key cast members were missing. In A Very Brady Christmas, fans weren’t looking at the same Cindy that wore her hair in curls all those years ago. Instead of Susan Olsen on the set, it was Jennifer Runyon. And though she shared the same blonde hair as Olsen, she just wasn’t America’s sweetheart.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: The Tiny Detail Hinting at Jamie Dutton’s Season 4 Death

The fourth season of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is off to a fast start and fans can’t wait to see what happens next. On “Yellowstone,” there is perhaps no character as intriguing as Wes Bentley’s Jamie Dutton. What makes Jamie so interesting is that there are so many different paths we could see him go down. It’s been sort of a slow-moving season so far Jamie and we’ve not seen him do a lot. But we probably will in the near future. He’s spent most of his season four screen time with his biological father, Garrett Randall.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

Jinger Vuolo & Daughter Evangeline Get Into The Holiday Spirit: See Photo

It’s not quite Thanksgiving Day yet, but the holiday season is in full swing for Jinger Vuolo and her daughter, Evangeline. The Duggar daughter shared an update with fans, giving them a peek into the family’s festivities. Even though it’s early, the Vuolo family has already begun decorating their Los Angeles, California home. It looks like they are very excited about the holiday season.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
International Business Times

Kristen Bell Supportive Of Dax Shepard's New Celebrity Crush After Brad Pitt

Kristen Bell approves of her husband Dax Shepard's new celebrity crush. During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Monday, Bell, 41, and Shepard, 46, went head to head in a "5 Second Rule" game, where they had five seconds to answer questions about each other. When Bell was asked to name three of Shepard's "man crushes," she correctly identified Brad Pitt and Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo but couldn't come up with a third one.
CELEBRITIES
fame10.com

General Hospital: Plotline Predictions For December 2021

It’s the ho-ho-ho-holiday season in Port Charles! That means romance is wrapped up with a little festive fun and decorative drama! What’s set to unravel in the last month of 2021? Will Jason come back? Will Britt struggle with guilt and grief? Will Carly and Sonny be able to go on? General Hospital (GH) fans just love speculating on storylines! As such, below are some GH plotline predictions for December 2021.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Ciara highlights 68lbs weight loss in gorgeous curve-hugging dress

Ciara has been proudly showing off her 68lbs weight loss ever since she hit her pre-baby weight back in June. The Level Up singer delighted her fans on Wednesday when she shared some gorgeous images from an impromptu photoshoot in her backyard, highlighting her hourglass figure in a curve-hugging midi dress. Ciara looked gorgeous as she posed for photos, adding a pair of strappy silver heels and some bling jewelry.
WEIGHT LOSS
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Gared O’Donnell death: Planes Mistaken for Stars singer dies aged 44

Gared O’Donnell, the singer and guitarist for post-hardcore band Planes Mistaken for Stars, has died aged 44.News of the musician’s death was announced by his band via their Instagram page. In August last year, O’Donnell told fans he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 oesophageal cancer. In a statement and GoFundMe campaign that coincided with O’Donnell’s announcement, the band’s manager said the cancer was inoperable.O’Donnell continued to be open with fans about his illness, regularly posting updates from the band’s Instagram page.“It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow in which we must announce that Gared O’Donnell, our brother,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy