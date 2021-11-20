ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Predicted Southampton line-up to face Norwich City as four passed fit

Cover picture for the articleSouthampton travel to Norwich City later today and will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten Premier League run to five games. Three important wins against Leeds, Watford and Aston Villa most recently have lifted the Saints away from the relegation zone and up to 13th, where they are currently just three...

