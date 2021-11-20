ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic causing ‘Great Resignation’ of doctors and nurses

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe health care profession is hemorrhaging workers, with nearly one in five quitting since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to a recent report in the Atlantic. The industry lost approximately half a million workers since February 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Close up of a...

Runner1
5d ago

RN here currently working in a hospital for many years. Making my exit plan now out of health care. Working thru this pandemic has absolutely been the worse experience to include being a military nurse for 25 years. The nursing shortage going to get alot worse. We have socialists in charge of the government. Be ready to ration health care.

Scott Dutra
4d ago

I’m a nurse I went private duty. It pays well no jab and I help keep people in their home. After 30(+) years I’m done with insane regulations that change everytime the hire a new inspector

Terri Kly.
4d ago

I wouldn't recommend anyone going into nursing anymore...... I became a nurse in 1981 when patients, not insurance came first. And before forcing/coercing people into having an under studied, non proven(clearly not working) drugs "vaccine" shot into their body or lose their jobs! And after sacrificing their time and safety over and over again to keep others alive/safe.

