ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Thou Hast Pleaded the Causes of My Soul

By Charles Spurgeon
ftc.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“O Lord, thou hast pleaded the causes of my soul.”. Observe how positively the prophet speaks. He doth not say, “I hope, I trust, I sometimes think, that God hath pleaded the causes of my soul;” but he speaks of it as a matter of fact not to be disputed. “Thou...

ftc.co

Comments / 8

Related
eagleobserver.com

RELIGION: 'Bless the LORD, O my soul'

"Bless the LORD, O my soul. And all that is within me, bless his holy name. Bless the LORD, O my soul, and do not forget all his benefits." Psalm 103:1-2 (Read Psalm 103) It's so easy to neglect to thank and praise the LORD God and to forget that it is He who has so richly blessed us with all that we have and need. And, when we do speak words of thanks, it is so often only an outward expression and not the true and sincere response of heart and soul.
RELIGION
wnin.org

Thou Shalt Not Kill

When the lifeless body of Susanna Bianco is found, the first suspicions fall on her husband. Only with Valeria’s intuition will they discover the real culprit of Susanna’s murder.
TV SERIES
the University of Delaware

Feeding The Soul

With the way she took Mitchell Hall by storm and moved a University of Delaware audience to laugh and cry at will, it’s hard to believe that Tabitha Brown ever experienced pain or weakness. But for almost two years starting in 2016, the author, actress, foodie and TikTok influencer was...
CELEBRITIES
ftc.co

Why Honesty is Key to Gospel-Centeredness

For there is no distinction: for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God. That’s so offensive to our well put-together ideas of ourselves, isn’t it? All have sinned (past tense) and fall short of the glory of God (present tense). We are all liable to divine judgment.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deborah
ftc.co

The Apostle’s Creed: Humble Beginnings and the Rule of Faith

The Apostles’ Creed is a summary confession of vital Christian doctrines used liturgically throughout the Western church. It was once believed that the Creed originated with the apostles on or around Pentecost, but now most historians reject this view, seeing the Creed as containing the apostolic faith while not actually having been written by the apostles themselves.
RELIGION
ftc.co

Six Tips for Preaching in a Missional Context

On the ministry trip mentioned in my welcome letter, one of the highlights for me was preaching in the First Baptist Church of Cairo—yes, there is a congregation so named. Egypt is an ancient civilization with standing ruins dating to thousands of years before Christ. Of course, the land is rich with biblical history, too. Currently, the vast majority of Egyptians (90%) are Muslim. According to the Joshua Project, 3.4 % are evangelical.[1] However, there are just under 2,300 people in the Egyptian Baptist Convention, making Baptists a microscopic minority.[2] To be candid, preaching to believers in a context like Egypt is a bit intimidating. In many ways, they have paid a greater price for their faith than I have for mine. They know what it means to leave father and brother to follow the Messiah in ways we do not. We American Christians curse the darkness; they live in it.
RELIGION
ftc.co

Practicing Confession

Before I became a member at my church here in Kansas City, I didn’t know anything about confession. Don’t get me wrong, I knew that believers are supposed to confess more than once: there is confession initially at salvation, and then consistently throughout the life of sanctification. I knew about...
RELIGION
ftc.co

Let Me Be Single

Granted, I’m young. Maybe I just haven’t lived enough life to roll over in bed at night and wish someone was there, or maybe I’ve been too busy, or maybe I just haven’t found the right guy. I might get married one day, but that future doesn’t preoccupy my heart and mind.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Christian
Itemlive.com

Jourgensen: A twisting, turning road called Faith

I am a person of faith and I write for a living, but I’ve always been uncomfortable writing about faith. Oh sure, I’ve written plenty about religion, including dozens of The post Jourgensen: A twisting, turning road called Faith appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
TVShowsAce

‘Bringing Up Bates’ Sisters Confirm Feud? See Statement

For months, Bringing Up Bates fans have been speculating that some of the sisters are feuding with each other. They have picked up on patterns, such as certain family members skipping events or not interacting with one another on social media. However, none of these rumored feuds have ever been confirmed by the family. Plus, it’s hard to know what goes on in their real lives after only seeing them on social media for a little while each day or week. It only shows a glimpse of their lives.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WATE

Soul Brunch that benefits a good cause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) –The Shora Foundation is giving you a chance to be immersed in black culture with their upcoming soul brunch. The brunch is Sunday, November 21, from 12:00-4:00 pm at the Emporium Center on Gay St. There will be food made two Knoxville black chefs, Chef Mo and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Reveals Final Text Message To Ex-Wife: 'I Did Not Know The Woman I Had Married'

Dr. Dre has reportedly spoken out about feeling betrayed by his ex-wife Nicole Young following allegations of abuse. According to a court declaration obtained by RadarOnline, Dre says he hasn’t contacted Young since August 2020, when he sent her a text message saying, “Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you.” The Hip Hop mogul says he wanted the divorce to be “classy and fair” and that he “did not want to turn it into an expensive fight” — but it turned into just that.
CELEBRITIES
People

TikTok's Stacey Pentland, Mom of 4, Dies at 37

Stacey Pentland, a mom of four who shared her illness on TikTok, has died of cancer. She was 37. Pentland documented her lymphoma on the popular video sharing app. She died Nov. 18, according to a post on her TikTok account. "It is with great sadness that I have to...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Broadway Performer Who Plays ‘Judas’ in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Tour Charged with Breaching U.S. Capitol

In an dubious example of extreme theater kid energy, James D. Beeks, a musical theater actor with multiple Broadway credits, has been arrested on charges related to the breaching of the Capitol on Jan. 6. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced on Tuesday that the 49-year-old Beeks, “an affiliate of the Oath Keepers,” has been charged with obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TVShowsAce

Jinger Vuolo & Daughter Evangeline Get Into The Holiday Spirit: See Photo

It’s not quite Thanksgiving Day yet, but the holiday season is in full swing for Jinger Vuolo and her daughter, Evangeline. The Duggar daughter shared an update with fans, giving them a peek into the family’s festivities. Even though it’s early, the Vuolo family has already begun decorating their Los Angeles, California home. It looks like they are very excited about the holiday season.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy